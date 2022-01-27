Soy rises more than 30 pts in Chicago in this 4th with a less skittish financial and…

In Brazil, premiums continue to rise in full harvest, but even so, seller interest remains timid, which helps to further support prices. Offer that will not arrive from South America will have to be compensated by the USA.

podcast Interview with Ginaldo de Sousa – General Director of Grupo Labhoro on the Closing of the Soy Market

The soybean market rose again this Wednesday (26) on the Chicago Stock Exchange and ended the day with increases of more than 30 points in the most traded positions, settling at levels well above US$ 14.00 per bushel. March was at $14.40, while July was at $14.50 a bushel at the close of trading.

As Ginaldo Sousa, director general of Grupo Labhoro, explained, better news coming from relations between Russia and Ukraine – which made the financial sector less risky – the losses in South America and a maintenance of the interest rate in the USA announced by the Federal Reserve – which kept the funds still with important positions among agricultural commodities – these were factors that aligned and served as fuel for the gains in the CBOT.

Sousa also says that traders will be very attentive to the conclusion of the South American crop, especially in Rio Grande do Sul – which is still a big unknown – and what the real size of the losses will be. The expert’s assessment is of a crop, so far, of 134 million tons.

At the same time, the market is also paying attention to the need for this supply of soybeans that will not arrive from South America to be compensated by North American products, which could be another factor in the increase in the prices of the oilseed in Chicago.

“Prices are volatile and will continue to be volatile (…) The market has to understand that any grain that stops being shipped from Brazil due to the crash will have to be supplied by the Americans, and this is positive for the market”, he says. .

The analyst also explains that given the current situation, in Brazil, premiums also continue to register good highs – with emphasis on the April reference that only from Tuesday to Wednesday had a high of 16 cents, from 64 to 80 cents of the dollar. by bushel about Chicago – in the face of this fear about the shortage of the oilseed.

“There is not that amount of soy that was in the program. Many companies that had sold soy for January and February are chasing the market and the producer, in turn, is not selling. Here this happens and, in the US, the American crosses arms to wait for what will happen”, explains Ginaldo Sousa.