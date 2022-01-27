SP has a 152% rise in new hospitalizations for covid in 3 weeks and opens 700 more beds

SÃO PAULO – The new hospitalizations for Covid-19 or suspected disease rose 152% in São Paulo within a period of three weeks. Faced with this scenario, the São Paulo government announced this Wednesday, 26, the opening of 700 new beds, over the next ten days, to care for patients with respiratory symptoms. In all, there will be 434 clinical beds and 266 intensive care units (ICUs) distributed in hospitals in different regions of the state.

The moving average of new admissions per day, according to state management data, was 552 at the beginning of the month. With the advancement of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the index jumped to 1,393 in the last week. “Exactly in view of this, and in conjunction with the fact that we have practically six regions with more than 80% of the occupation (of beds), what measures needed to be taken by the government of the State of São Paulo”, said the Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Currently, the occupancy of ICU beds in Greater São Paulo, the most populous area, is 73.42%. In the entire state, the index is at 68.67%, which corresponds to 3,633 people. There are still a total of 7,324 people hospitalized in infirmary beds. “That would total almost 11,000 people admitted to hospitals,” Gorinchteyn pointed out. “Remembering that at the peak of our second wave we had 13,150 people admitted to intensive care units alone.”

Although the state is experiencing a different situation from the first half of last year, the secretary explained that an increase in new admissions was observed “especially in the last week”. The discharge would have motivated the opening of 700 new beds – 434 in the ward and 266 in the ICU – for the care of covid patients in the state.

“We are expanding by about 10% to 15% the ICU beds intended exclusively for (patients of) covid”, said Eduardo Ribeiro, executive secretary of the State Health Department. “This is a significant number, because we have not yet reached full capacity utilization and we have the capacity to expand even further.”

The opening of new beds aims to help absorb demand in hospitals in 14 regions of the state: municipalities in Greater São Paulo and also in the health regions of Araraquara, Baixada Santista, Barretos, Bauru, Franca, Marília, Presidente Prudente , Registro, Ribeirão Preto, São João da Boa Vista, São José do Rio Preto, Sorocaba and Taubaté.

“Right now, the focus of expanding the state health network is on infirmary beds, since, due to the high vaccination rates in the state of São Paulo, we have had a lesser aggravation of the disease and, therefore, the so-called beds primary care, those of internment, are the most important at this moment”, pointed out the governor João Doria (PSDB).

Despite the worsening in the scenario, the management of São Paulo does not plan to adopt new measures to restrict trade, unlike what was done in other periods of the pandemic. Even so, the Doria government suspended the use of masks in open spaces and recommended the postponement of this year’s carnival and the audience reduction in stadiums to 70% of capacity.

vaccination of children

According to the São Paulo government, São Paulo reached this Wednesday the mark of 500,000 children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated with the first dose against covid-19. The number corresponds to just over 12% of the public able to receive the so-called pediatric vaccines, which are administered in a lower dose to the immunizing agent intended for adolescents (aged 12 and over) and adults.

While vaccination of children advances, the share of adolescents and young adults who did not return to the clinics to receive the second dose has been designed as a concern of the State Health Department of São Paulo (SES-SP), he told Estadão the coordinator of the State Immunization Program (PEI), Regiane de Paula. “About 1.3 million people did not return to take the second dose and complete the vaccination schedule. This needs to happen. It is necessary to sensitize this public”, she said.

The advancement of vaccine coverage is important, among other points, to contain the advance of the Ômicron variant. The strain has been identified as the central cause of increase in covid cases in the country. Numbers from the Covid Fiocruz Observatory attest that in seven units of the Federation the occupancy of ICU beds covid-19 exceeds 80%; the Federal District reached maximum occupancy.