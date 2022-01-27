Space X: Elon Musk’s runaway rocket that must crash into the Moon

Raju Singh

  • Georgina Rannard
  • From BBC News

A SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 launches from Florida in 2015





A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida in 2015

A rocket launched nearly seven years ago by the space exploration company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is about to collide with the Moon and explode.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched in 2015, but ran out of fuel to return to Earth after completing its mission and ended up staying in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told BBC News that the effects of this runaway rocket collision with the Moon will be small.

The rocket was abandoned in orbit seven years ago after completing a mission to send a space weather satellite on a journey of more than a million kilometers.

