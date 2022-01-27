SpaceX ‘abandoned’ rocket expected to hit the moon in March







SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

After spending 7 years wandering through space, a rocket from SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is expected to hit the Moon in the coming weeks, according to data collected by astronomers. The information was initially published on the American website Ars Technica.

The rocket, of the model Falcon 9, was originally launched from Florida (USA) in February 2015 as part of a mission to send the DSCOVR weather satellite into space.

Amateur and professional astronomers have identified Falcon 9’s route using Guide, a software for observing stars and asteroids. Experts expect the second stage of the rocket (the part of the vehicle without the launcher) to reach the “far” side of the Moon (farthest from Earth) on March 4th. Bill Gray, creator of the Guide, said this is the first ever detected case of space junk that has accidentally hit the Moon.

After sending the satellite, the rocket was left stranded in space. According to astronomers, the equipment weighs approximately four tons and is traveling at 2.58 km/s.

In publication in Ars Technica, meteorologist Eric Berger explained that after separation from the launcher, the second stage of the vehicle reached a high altitude and did not have enough fuel to return to Earth’s atmosphere – at the same time, the rocket lacked energy to overcome the Earth system’s gravity. -Moon. Since then, Falcon 9 has been going into chaotic orbits in space.

It is not yet possible to know the exact place and time when the rocket will hit the Moon, given effects such as sunlight and changes in the rocket’s orbit. In February, astronomers aim to have more accurate information.

Bill Gray says the collision will hardly be visible from Earth, as the rocket is expected to hit the far side of the Moon. But experts hope the accident will bring valuable information to the astronomy community – satellites orbiting the Moon could collect data on the impact crater and study the underground material generated by the collision.