SpaceX rocket part will crash into the moon in early March | Science

The second module of a SpaceX rocket that took off seven years ago will hit the moon in March, according to experts, who have recalculated the trajectory of this structure that was left floating in space.

The rocket was used in 2015 to put an Earth climate observation satellite, the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into orbit.

Since then, the second module used to propel it has floated through the cosmos in an orbit called “chaotic” by mathematicians, Bill Gray, the astronomer who discovered the new trajectory, told AFP.

The object passed very close to the Moon in early January, which changed its orbit, explained the head of Project Pluto, a software that allows calculating the trajectories of asteroids and other objects, used by observation programs funded by NASA.

A week later, the expert was able to observe parts of the rocket again to see that they would crash into the far side of the Moon on March 4.

After launching an appeal to the community of amateur astronomers to make further observations, the data were confirmed.

The precise time and location can still change by minutes and kilometers, but the collision is certain.

“I’ve been tracking space debris like this for about 15 years, and this is the first unintentional lunar impact” detected,” he said.

The fall of this approximately four-ton object will not be visible from Earth when it occurs.

The collision should cause a crater that could be observed by scientists later, in particular by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) or Indian Chandrayaan-2, shedding new light on lunar geology.

Spacecraft were intentionally launched to the Moon in the past for scientific purposes.

In 2009, NASA launched a second rocket module with the aim of reaching an area near its South Pole to study the presence of water.

But most SpaceX rockets separate from the second module at a shorter distance, typically allowing it to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, where it disintegrates over the ocean.