Spider-Man 3 | Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Speak

The golden trio formed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield met for the first time for a joint interview with Deadline, where they discussed their motives for embarking on Spider-Man: No Return Home and the movie’s impact on theaters – check out the full chat above.

“I always knew this movie would be loved around the world, but I didn’t think it would be as massive as it turned out to be. One of my favorite things to do right now is watch fan reaction video to the scene where you two [Maguire e Garfield] appear for the first time“, said Holland.

For the actor, the success of No Return Home it’s been like a dream. “It’s only been in the last few weeks that I’ve really come back to reality, come home and started to face my real life again. It feels like for the last few months I’ve been in a very strange dream.“, he joked.

Maguire told for the first time, during the interview, what the process of embarking on the project was like for him. The actor said he was called to a meeting with Amy Pascal (from Sony) and Kevin Feige (from Marvel Studios), but did not know the details of the project.

“In that first conversation, I realized that their intention was to love and celebrate these films. [do Homem-Aranha], what they meant. For me, when artists, or people running a project, have a genuine and authentic intention of celebration and love, I just want to join them.“, he explained.

The actor added that he is a big fan of his two co-stars: “I really admire Tom and his films [como Aranha], and Andrew too. For me, it was an intriguing proposal from the beginning, but I confess that for a while I was thinking: ‘But what exactly are we going to do?’ It was all very mysterious“.

Garfield, for his part, said that Maguire’s involvement was key to him even accepting the return to the role. “I kept waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it. Because if he was going to do it, I wouldn’t have a choice, you know? I’d follow Tobey to the end of the world.“, he joked.

“But seriously: similar to what Tobey said, I realized that the intention [dos produtores] it was very pure. It seemed like a great idea, from a creative point of view, from a story point of view. They weren’t asking us to come to the movie, say hi, and leave again. Our presence served Tom’s Peter Parker journey.”he reflected.

During filming, Maguire added, the general feeling was one of gratitude. “It was a very rich experience because we were able to go through it together. I’m not saying I sat on set thinking about what it all meant in terms of legacy and our sisterhood, but there were moments where it all hit me. day by day, it was beautiful to unfold this story and these relationships“, he defined.

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues in theaters in Brazil, and has already grossed more than US$ 1.6 billion at the box office around the world. The feature should arrive later this year in the catalog of HBO Max.

