spider | Tobey Maguire breaks silence on comeback

Since his career stalled, Tobey Maguire seems to have slipped into a cave, and now after more than a month after ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ debut, the actor finally breaks the silence about his return.

speaking in the Official Spider-Man Youtube Channel beside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, the actor says that he agreed to participate in this project because he can see in an apparent way the love that Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige felt for him.

“In that conversation, the intent, the kind of love and celebration of these films and what that meant to Amy and Kevin was apparent, and to me, when artists or, you know, people who are driving the creative process have a kind of authentic and genuine intent of celebration and love, was so apparent in both, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to participate in it. And I’m a huge fan of Tom and those Andrew movies. So it was definitely intriguing, but yeah, I was also thinking ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a little mysterious.” – It says maguire. “Thank you every day. Really, it was such a rich experience and, as the guys said, the kind of sharing something and the brotherhood of it. It was so rich, emotional. I’m not sitting there conceptually thinking about it all the time, but there were times when that sort of thing would hit me. You know, day by day, it was just a beautiful unfolding of this story and these relationships. And the way these movies and characters evolved into these movies is unique, and so putting all of that together, including all of our supervillains and everything, was pretty crazy to witness the immensity of this whole story coming together and being put into what Andrew was saying is an independent and worthwhile story.” – Complete the actor.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ is playing in Brazil, where it is already the second highest grossing in history.

In Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as the world’s most beloved hero after being revealed by the Daily Bugle report, with a recording made by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the previous film.

Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, as well as having his reputation ruined because they think he was the one who killed Mysterio and putting his loved ones at risk, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) so that everyone forgets their true identity. However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous when villains from other versions of Spider-Man from other universes end up in his world.

Now, Peter will not only stop villains from his other versions and return them to his original universe, but also learn that with great power comes great responsibility as a hero.