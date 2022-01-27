Spotify loses Neil Young after siding with podcast that compared vaccination to Nazism

the catalog of Neil Young will no longer be on Spotify until the end of this Wednesday (26), according to the platform itself.
The removal process began recently and was disclosed in a letter from the company, which decided to choose the side of disinformation and preferred to keep the podcasts of Joe Rogan after an ultimatum was given by Young.
The artist criticized Spotify’s complacency with the spread of false information and misinformation about COVID, as Rogan was an advocate of “early treatment” through ivermectin and even compared vaccination to Nazism.
Young also made an ultimatum, saying that the platform could only have one of the two in its catalog. Now Spotify has communicated its decision:
We want all music and audio content in the world to be available to Spotify users. With that comes a great responsibility to balance both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We enforce detailed content policies and have removed over 20,000 COVID-related podcast episodes since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we hope to welcome you back soon.
Complicated. You can enjoy and read the letter with Neil’s full position below, to better understand the artist’s point of view.
Neil Young’s Position Against Spotify
Spotify has recently become a very damaging force through its public misinformation and lies about COVID.
I first discovered this problem when reading that over 200 doctors had joined forces, facing the dangerous and life-threatening falsehoods of COVID found in Spotify’s programming.
The majority of listeners who hear the non-factual, erroneous and false information about COVID on Spotify are 24 years old, [são] impressionable and easy to convert to the wrong side of the truth.
These young people believe that Spotify would never present grossly false information. They are unfortunately wrong. I knew I had to try to show it.
All of my music is available on Spotify, being sold to these young people, people who believe in what they’re listening to because it’s on Spotify, and people like me are supporting Spotify by introducing my music there.
I realized that I couldn’t continue supporting Spotify’s life-threatening misinformation to the music-loving public.
Before I told my friends about [gravadora] Warner Bros. about my desire to leave the Spotify platform, I was reminded by my own legal forces that I contractually did not have the control over my music to do so. I announced that I would be leaving anyway, because I knew I was. I was prepared to do everything I could and more just to make sure it happened.
I want to thank my really great and supportive label, Warner Brothers — Reprise Records, for being with me in my decision to take all my music off Spotify. Thanks!
Spotify accounts for 60% of my music streaming to listeners around the world, almost every record I’ve ever released is available — the songs of my life — a huge loss for my label to absorb. Still, my friends at Warner Brothers Reprise stood by me, recognizing the threat that COVID misinformation on Spotify poses to the world — particularly to our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately it is not.
Thank you Warner Brothers for standing by my side and taking the hit — losing 60% of my worldwide streaming revenue all in the name of Truth.
Spotify has become the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation. Lies being sold for money.
There’s a bright side to my listeners, people who might be listening to 60 years of music I’ve made in my life to this day. Here’s the thing: several other platforms, Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz, to name a few, present my music these days in all their High Quality glory — the way I want it to be heard, while unfortunately Spotify continues to sell the worst quality of music. music playback. Art is worthless. But now that’s in the past for me. Soon my music will live in a better place.
I really want to thank the many, many people who came to talk to me and thanked me for this stance — people who are healthcare workers on the front lines, people who have lost loved ones to COVID or who are concerned for their own children and families. I have never felt so much love from so many.
I sincerely hope that other artists and labels will distance themselves from this Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify’s deadly misinformation about COVID.
In the name of Truth.
Neil Young