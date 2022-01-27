Spotify loses Neil Young after siding with podcast that compared vaccination to Nazism

the catalog of Neil Young will no longer be on Spotify until the end of this Wednesday (26), according to the platform itself.

The removal process began recently and was disclosed in a letter from the company, which decided to choose the side of disinformation and preferred to keep the podcasts of Joe Rogan after an ultimatum was given by Young.

The artist criticized Spotify’s complacency with the spread of false information and misinformation about COVID, as Rogan was an advocate of “early treatment” through ivermectin and even compared vaccination to Nazism.

Young also made an ultimatum, saying that the platform could only have one of the two in its catalog. Now Spotify has communicated its decision:

We want all music and audio content in the world to be available to Spotify users. With that comes a great responsibility to balance both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We enforce detailed content policies and have removed over 20,000 COVID-related podcast episodes since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we hope to welcome you back soon.

Complicated. You can enjoy and read the letter with Neil’s full position below, to better understand the artist’s point of view.

Neil Young’s Position Against Spotify