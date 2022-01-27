Spotify Removes Neil Young Music After Anti-Vaccine Podcast Ultimatum; understand the dispute – Culture

the songs of Neil Young are being removed from the streaming service Spotify, after the singer-songwriter objected to them being played on the same platform that offers the podcast of Joe Rogan, announced the company and the musician this Wednesday, 26.

This week, Young released a letter addressed to his manager and record label. Warner Music Group, demanding that the Spotify not upload his music anymore because he said that Rogan spreads false information about vaccines against Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the singer from heart of gold and Rocking In the Free World thanked his label for “standing with me in my decision to take all my music off Spotify” and encouraged other musicians to do the same.

“Spotify has become home to disinformation about covid, threatening lives,” he said on his website. “Lies being sold for money.”

The Swedish company said it worked to balance “safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and removed more than 20,000 Covid-19-related podcast episodes in accordance with its “detailed content policies”. However, episodes of Rogan’s podcast with an anti-acin speech are still on the air, such as episode 1,757, from December last year, which had the virologist as a guest. Robert Malone, which publicly takes a stand against vaccines.

In other episodes, the comedian and podcaster has already encouraged young people not to be vaccinated and also promoted the use of ivermectin for covid, which has already been discarded by the drug manufacturer itself.

The streaming service signed a $100 million deal to have exclusivity on Rogan’s show, in addition to being one of the most listened to shows on the platform, which may indicate the reasons for choosing to keep the podcast and remove Young’s songs. donate.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his song from the Spotify, but we look forward to welcoming you back soon,” Spotify said in a statement.

Rogan, 54, is the host of the The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify’s highly rated podcast, which owns the exclusive rights to the show.

He has provoked controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter asking the Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60% of his music streaming to listeners around the world. The removal is “a huge loss for my label,” he said.