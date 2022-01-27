Spotify removes Neil Young songs after controversy with anti-vaccination podcast – 01/26/2022 – Illustrated

Neil Young took to the networks this week to criticize the streaming platform Spotify, threatening to remove his music from the service if a program by podcaster Joe Rogan, accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19, is not banned. But the controversy did not last long – this Wednesday (26) Spotify began to exclude Young’s work from streaming, fulfilling the artist’s demand.

In Young’s first public letter, posted on his website, he asked the platform to choose between him and Rogan. It was later deleted, and in another statement, he labeled Spotify a “home of life-threatening Covid misinformation” as well as “lies being sold for money”.

Spotify’s response made its position clear, even though it defends moderation work at this time of a pandemic. “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the statement reads.

“With that, we have a great responsibility to balance safety for listeners and freedom for its creators. We’ve detailed content policies and removed more than 20,000 Covid-related podcast episodes since the beginning of the pandemic.”

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify,” the service added, “but we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

As of the publication of this report, it is still possible to hear some songs by the artists, although the discography list has been reduced to just two titles. It is still possible to play some works added to playlists, but their latest release “Barn”, for example, is already completely inaccessible. All jobs are expected to be removed within the next few hours.

Rogan, 54, is the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Spotify’s top-rated podcast, which has exclusive rights to the show.