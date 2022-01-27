Spotify Removes Neil Young Songs After Singer Demands Platform Delete Anti-Vaccine Podcast | Music

Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer make his music available. The letter was later deleted.

In a second post, the singer claimed that the platform “has become the home of disinformation that puts lives at risk” and that it has “lies sold for money”.

Spotify defended the accusations in a statement on Wednesday, in which it says it has removed more than 20,000 episodes related to Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, but that it seeks to balance the safety of listeners with freedom for creators.

“We’re very sorry about Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we look forward to having him back soon.”

On his website, Young said he learned about the problem when he learned of hundreds of scientists, professors and public health experts joining together in a request for the platform to take down an episode of Rogan’s podcast. In it, the presenter talked to an immunologist who, according to the group, spread “several lies about vaccines against Covid”.