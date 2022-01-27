States announce freezing of ICMS on fuel for another two months | Politics

The Confaz (National Committee on Finance Policy) approved this Thursday (27) the extension until March 31, that is, for another two months, the freezing of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel.

The decision was supported by the 27 finance secretaries of the states and the Federal District, which make up Confaz.

The extension was anticipated by journalist Valdo Cruz, columnist for g1, on Wednesday.

The governors even announced, in the middle of this month, that the ICMS freeze on fuel would not be renewed, but they backed off.

The measure takes place amid the rise in fuel prices, caused by the increase in oil on the international market and the soaring dollar – factors taken into account by Petrobras to readjust prices.

In a statement, the finance secretaries reported, however, that the governors defended the creation of “structural solutions for the stabilization of fuel prices, such as a price equalization fund”.

They also assessed that the ICMS freeze alone “is not enough to prevent fuel readjustments, since the central elements of the increases are the variation of the dollar and Petrobras’ policy of parity with the international oil market”.

Under the previous model, which expires at the end of March, each state sets the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer” every 15 days. As it changed every 15 days, every price increase at refineries changes the average price and raises ICMS.

With the weighted average price frozen until March, Petrobras’ increases announced in recent months will not be considered in the ICMS calculation basis — mitigating the impact of fuel readjustments at refineries.

However, this freezing of the weighted average price will not prevent any adjustments announced by Petrobras at the refineries from being passed on to fuel prices at the pump.

As the ICMS is not the only factor that increases the price at the pump, the change in other factors (such as the rise in oil and the dollar) may continue to raise the price for the final consumer.

The federal government, in turn, is preparing a Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to try to contain the rise in fuel prices.

The proposal provides for the possibility of reducing or eliminating federal and state taxes on diesel and cooking gas, in addition to the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund.

The PEC can be sent to the National Congress next week, when parliamentarians will resume work.

The economic area, however, believes that the expected effect with the proposal may be annulled or even go in the opposite direction, contributing to the rise in fuel prices in the country.