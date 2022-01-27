Stephen Breyer, Senior US Supreme Court Justice, Will Retire, Press Says | World

Stephen Breyer, the longest-serving US Supreme Court justice, will soon retire, according to different US media reports published this Wednesday (26).

The 83-year-old magistrate is one of three liberally oriented representatives of the highest American court – which has a conservative majority.

According to The New York Times, Joe Biden is expected to announce Breyer’s departure next Thursday (27) in a speech at the White House.

The announcement of retirement was given, for the first time, by a report by the American broadcaster NBC, citing sources close to the judge.

With Breyer’s retirement, it will be possible for the Democrat to fulfill his campaign promise to nominate a black woman for the post, according to the Associated Press.

The departure of the liberal judge would not change the disposition of the Supreme Court’s seats, which have a conservative majority (6 to 3).

Breyer has been a member of the US Supreme Court since 1994, when he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton.

After the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, and the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett by President Donald Trump, Breyer had been pressured to retire by liberals.

That’s because, with the Democratic Party controlling a majority of the Senate, it would be possible to guarantee that its seat would continue to be occupied by a representative of the same orientation.