Storm causes trouble in Porto Alegre; Civil Defense issues electrical discharge alert | Rio Grande do Sul

A strong storm hit Porto Alegre and region in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (25). There were records of traffic disorders Besides impacts on energy and water supply.

CEEE Grupo Equatorial registered 47 thousand customers without energy, being 44 thousand in the Metropolitan Region. The most impacted municipalities are Porto Alegre, Guaíba, Alvorada, Viamão and Eldorado do Sul.

Among the districts of Porto Alegre, the ones with the most stretches without power are Mont’Serrat, Bela Vista, Petrópolis, São José, Santa Tereza, Glória, Azenha, Cavalhada, Cristal, Partenon, Jardim Botânico, Praia de Belas, Santana, Rio Branco, Navegantes, São Geraldo, São João and Aparício Borges.

The lack of energy affects the water supply. The Municipal Department of Water and Sewage (DMAE) states that the pumping station that supplies the districts of Medianeira, Camaquã, Cavalhada, Cristal, Menino Deus, Tristeza, Vila Assunção and Santa Tereza and the station in the districts of Coronel Aparício Borges, Medianeira, Partenon and Santo Antônio are stopped due to power outages.

On José de Alencar Street, in the Menino Deus neighborhood, water has taken over the road. Pedestrians and motorcyclists had to cross the street in waist-deep water.

“I’m moving to the CEIC [Centro Integrado de Comando]together with the Civil Defense and the top secretariats, to follow the unfolding of the floods that happened in the city due to the rain”, wrote Mayor Sebastião Melo (MDB), on a social network.

The Public Transport and Circulation Company (EPTC) reports that, at 6:30 pm, there were at least seven flooding points with total blockage and three flooding points with partial blockage due to the accumulation of water on the road.

There is a record of one location with a large tree falling, which causes total blockage, and three traffic lights out of operation due to a power outage.

Total blockage – Water accumulation

Aparício Borges vs Pedro Boticário

Carlos Barbosa, between Col. Neves and Niterói

Bento Gonçalves x São Jorge Viaduct

Bento Goncalves vs Humberto Campos

Bento Goncalves vs Luiz de Camões

Erico Verisimo vs José de Alencar/Azenha (Papa’s kneecap)

Av. Chui, between Diário de Noticias and Icaraí

Partial blockage – Water accumulation

Azenha x Ipiranga

Ipiranga vs Joao Pessoa

Erico Verisimo vs José de Alencar/Azenha (Papa’s kneecap)

Traffic lights out of operation

Ipiranga vs Joao Pessoa

Aureliano de Figueiredo Pinto vs João Alfredo

Bento Goncalves vs Aparício Borges

Protasio Alves vs Ernesto Ludwig

Total Blockage – Tree Fall

1 of 5 Woman crosses a flooded street in Porto Alegre — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV A woman crosses a flooded street in Porto Alegre – Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

2 of 5 Motorcyclist removes vehicle from flooded street in Porto Alegre — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV Motorcyclist removes vehicle from flooded street in Porto Alegre – Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

3 of 5 Rain caused accumulation of water in the streets of Porto Alegre — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV Rain caused accumulation of water in the streets of Porto Alegre – Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

4 of 5 Flooding at Rótula do Papa, between Erico Verissimo and Azenha — Photo: CEIC/Disclosure Flooding at Rótula do Papa, between Erico Verissimo and Azenha — Photo: CEIC/Disclosure

In Santa Maria, in the central region of the state, there were floods in some streets of the city.

In RGE’s concession area, the damage caused by the storm this afternoon interrupted the supply to 40 thousand customers, most of them in the Central, North and Vale do Taquari regions. In addition, another 2,800 customers were without electricity since Tuesday (25).

The Civil Defense of the state issued a rain wing accompanied by electrical discharges, winds of up to 90 km/h and possible hail in the state. The National Integrated Network for the Detection of Atmospheric Discharges detected lightning strikes in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre.