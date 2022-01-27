Storm knocks down a tree on top of Datena’s team; watch the video · TV news

During the storm that hit the city of São Paulo this Wednesday (26), a tree fell on top of the Brasil Urgente (Band) motolink team. José Luiz Datena interrupted his television news program to cover the accident and inform the health status of the two professionals affected. They were rescued by the Fire Department.

“You can see how unlucky, the tree falling on top of our cameraman, we are very worried”, said Datena when presenting the accident. Then the journalist said that they asked for the coverage to be stopped, but he ignored the guidance and continued the case.

According to André Elias, captain of the Fire Department, one of the professionals fractured his femur in the accident. “He is talking to the teams and is receiving due care,” said the firefighter.

“I wanted to let Patrick’s and Eduardo’s family know that they are fine. I mean, well? One broke his leg, and the other has injuries and is being treated. It was an accident. Unfortunately, the tree fell on top of them, and same, whole”, added the presenter.

One of the members of the motolink support team, identified by the newspaper as Cléber, reported details of the accident: “The rain started all at once. We continued slowly and, suddenly, out of nowhere, the tree fell. least expect, [veio] that gale and rain”.

wanted by TV newsthe Band did not comment on the case until the publication of this text.

Check out the accident report, from 2:12 am: