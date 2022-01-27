Study says 43% of children have symptoms 3 months after Covid

A study by Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo shows that four out of ten children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 18 who had Covid-19 continue to feel the effects of the disease three months after infection.

Participants were followed for an average of four months after being diagnosed with symptomatic Covid, and 43% of them showed signs of the so-called long, or persistent, Covid. About 19% suffered from headaches, 9% from tiredness, 8% from dyspnea and 4% from difficulty concentrating. Other symptoms were muscle and joint pain and poor sleep quality.

The study was published in the scientific journal Clinics, and compared the data with children who were not infected with the coronavirus.

“These symptoms have a great impact on the quality of life of these children and school losses, since there is a concentration deficit”, explains pediatrician Artur Delgado, coordinator of the ICU of the Instituto da Criança e Adolescente at HC, in an interview with Folha de S. Paul.

Participants continue to be monitored every six months. The doctor recalls that Covid-19 is not usually serious in children, but it can develop and there is a risk of sequelae. According to the researcher, the survey proves the importance of vaccination for the age group.

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.

Anvisa approved, on December 16, the application of the Pfizer immunizer in children aged 5 to 11 years. For this, a pediatric version of the vaccine will be used, called Comirnatybaona/Getty Images

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.

The vaccine is specific for children and has a different concentration than that used in adults. The dose of Comirnaty is equivalent to a third of that applied to people over 12 years oldIgo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a hand holds a syringe

The lid of the vaccine vial will be orange, to facilitate identification by the immunization teams and also by fathers, mothers and caregivers who will take the children to receive the drug application.Aline Massuca/Metropolis

In the color image, people in hospital-like clothing run holding a stretcher with a child lying down.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 300 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from the coronavirus in Brazil.ER Productions Limited/Getty Images

In the color image, a child with long, black hair is lying on a hospital bed.

This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day. In addition, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of the disease in children is significant. Apart from the number of deaths, there are thousands of hospitalizationsGetty Images

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.

According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the circulation of the virus at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of the little ones.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis

In the color image, President Bolsonaro's face is centered

However, since the approval for the application of the vaccine in children, Anvisa has been criticized by Bolsonaro, supporters of the president and anti-vaccination groups.HUGO BARRETO / Metropolis

In the color image, a man is positioned to the right. He wears a dark suit and a white mask.

To discuss childhood immunization, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation and announced that pediatric vaccination would start on January 14. In addition, the presentation of a medical prescription will not be mandatory.Igo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.

Initially, the government’s intention was to demand a prescription. However, after the public hearing held with doctors and researchers, the ministry decided to back off. Disclosure / Health Goiânia

In the color image, a person is sitting while someone injects a syringe into their arm.

According to the folder, the immunizing agent used will be that of pharmaceutical Pfizer and the suggested interval between each dose will be 8 weeks. If the minor is not accompanied by his parents, he must present a written term signed by the guardian Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

In the color image, a person holds a syringe

In addition, although a medical prescription is not required for vaccination, the federal government recommends that parents consult a health professional before taking their children to be vaccinated.Aline Massuca / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.

According to Pfizer data, about 7% of children who received a dose of the vaccine had some reaction, but in only 3.5% the events were related to the immunizing agent. none of them were seriousIgo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.

Countries such as Israel, Chile, Canada, Colombia, United Kingdom, Argentina and Cuba, and the European Union itself, for example, are some of the places that have authorized vaccination against Covid-19 in children.Getty Images

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.

In the United States, childhood immunization began on November 3. To date, more than 5 million children have received the Covid-19 vaccine. No deaths were recorded and serious adverse events were rare. baona/Getty Images

In the color image, a man is positioned to the left. He wears a dark suit and a white mask.

The decision of the Ministry of Health to extend the range of doses of the immunizer contradicts Anvisa’s guidance, which advocates a three-week break between one application and another for children aged 5 to 11 years.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

other symptoms

According to the Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, in Curitiba (PR), there are cases of children who develop migraine, type 1 diabetes, peripheral neuropathy and depression and anxiety.

The health center is the largest pediatric hospital in the country that serves patients from the Unified Health System (SUS). Pediatric infectologist Victor Horácio de Souza Costa explains that it is essential that children diagnosed with Covid-19 are followed up for a period after infection to see if the symptoms will disappear or if they will be permanent.

