Study shows that Covid-19 infection complements vaccine

Immunity against Covid-19 is still studied in detail by experts

The combination of vaccination and natural infection, regardless of the order of events, is capable of creating a “superimmunity” against Covid-19. The conclusion is from a study by Oregon Health & Science University, in the USA, published in the journal Science Immunology.

According to the research, the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who were infected after vaccination – and vice versa – is ten times greater than that generated by immunization alone. The study was carried out before the emergence of Ômicron, but the scientists expect the hybrid immune responses to be similar for the new, highly transmissible variant.

According to experts heard by GLOBO, this result reinforces what has already been shown in previous works and adds a new path to superimmunity.

— This study shows that the person who became infected should be vaccinated. It reinforces what we knew so far. But the most interesting thing is that it shows that the person who has been vaccinated, if infected, is also overprotected. There was still no evidence about this — says doctor Salmo Raskin, geneticist and medical director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba.

Investigation

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analyzed the immune response of 104 people who were vaccinated against Covid-19. They were divided into three groups: 42 vaccinated without previous contagion, 31 who received immunization after an infection and another 31 who were infected after vaccination. Then, the scientists collected blood from the participants and the samples were exposed in the laboratory to three variants of Sars-CoV-2: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Delta (B.1.617.2). ).

The results showed that the two groups with “hybrid immunity”, made up of those who were vaccinated after being infected and vice versa, generated the highest levels of antibodies compared to the group that was just vaccinated. In both cases, the immune response measured in blood serum revealed antibodies that were equally more abundant and at least ten times more potent than the protection generated by vaccination alone.

— The more exposure to the antigens, the greater the benefit. If the person had Covid-19, for example, the vaccine will stimulate, select and expand the defense cells that the natural infection selected – explains Raskin.

Although natural infection and vaccination stimulate the immune system, they act differently. Therefore, adds the geneticist, there is complementation.

Infectologist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), adds that hybrid immunity generates a more robust response not only in antibody levels, but in other defense fronts, such as cellular immunity, in which memory B lymphocytes are able to recognize infectious agents.

There is some work that indicates that hybrid immunity is more effective in preventing new infections and also in reducing transmission. However, it is worth mentioning that this does not mean that people who have this type of immunity can abandon preventive care. To begin with, there are still no studies that show, in practice, how much this reinforcement translates into protection. In addition, it is also unknown how long this defense lasts.

— Most of the available studies are done in the laboratory. They point to a sense, but are not categorical. To answer these questions, it is necessary to carry out studies of the real world, which are not simple to be carried out. But they are the ones who will prove whether, in practice, this increase in the immune response translates into fewer infections, for example. In addition, other variables need to be observed, such as the vaccine received, the time between vaccination and infection, circulating variants, the outcome considered (whether they are more severe or milder forms). There’s still a lot to be answered, but it’s a construction of knowledge — says Kfouri.

Breaks

A study published in September in the journal Nature warned, for example, of the need to consider when the infection occurred and also the period of vaccination, because even hybrid immunity varies between individuals. To explain, Raskin makes an analogy with immunization. Taking several vaccines in a row, without respecting a minimum interval between doses, for example, does not translate into greater protection against the coronavirus.

— There is a consensus that a longer interval between doses translates into greater protection, precisely because it gives the body time to produce the immune response, and only when it starts to fall is the time to think about activating it again — he highlights.

Although these gaps and the study did not specifically assess the protection of hybrid immunity against Ômicron, experts are optimistic that the characteristics of the variant, capable of infecting people already vaccinated, will help to multiply people superimmune to Covid-19 and, thus bringing the world closer to the end of the pandemic.

“These results point to a time when Sars-CoV-2 can become a mild endemic infection, such as a seasonal respiratory tract infection, rather than a pandemic,” said one of the authors, Marcel Curlin, an infectious disease specialist. at the American university, in a statement.