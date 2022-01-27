‘Surprise cake’: Boris Johnson’s excuse for pandemic party becomes a joke

The latest attempt by supporters of the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, ended up becoming a joke on British social media. In an attempt to downplay the prime minister’s role at his own birthday party on June 19, 2020, which broke the government’s lockdown guidelines at the time, Conservative Party lawmaker Conor Burns stated in an interview that Johnson did not was involved in the planning of the event and was taken by surprise.

“As far as I can see, he was ambushed with a cake,” he told Channel 4 News journalist Cathy Newman, adding that “it was nothing premeditated, an organized party.”

Burns’ defense of Johnson, which quickly went viral, was met with incredulity – including by Newman, who told the lawmaker: “Ambushed with a cake? … It’s kind of ridiculous the way you guys are trying to run and defend him.”

News of the party broke earlier this week when ITV News reported that Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson helped organize the surprise party, which was attended by about 30 people at her office and home on Downing Street. Guests sang “Happy Birthday” as the prime minister received a cake – supposedly a British flag-themed sponge cake.

The birthday party is just one of many events attended by the prime minister and government officials during the lockdown under investigation by British police. Civil servant Sue Gray is leading a separate investigation into the meetings, with a report expected this week. The controversy created a political crisis in the country, with the opposition pressuring Johnson to leave office. On a visit to Parliament this Wednesday, 26th, the prime minister has said he will not resign.

“He was ambushed with a cake.” The Conservative MP says that a birthday celebration held in Downing Street for Boris Johnson was not a “premeditated party”. Conor Burns tells @cathynewman that he supports Boris Johnson and that “the public will ultimately judge”. pic.twitter.com/EGy0lcxXLA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 25, 2022

Minutes after Burns’ comments on Tuesday, the hashtag #ambushedwithacake became one of the top trends on Twitter in the UK, as people derided the lawmaker’s defense of the prime minister. Then, of course, came an avalanche of memes.

Cooking writer and television cook Nigella Lawson tweeted, “This has to be the title of my next book!” while others claimed they had also been ambushed by pies, cakes, donuts and muffins on multiple occasions.

Others who have never been ambushed with a cake joked that it would be “a dream come true”. Perhaps fitting for a nation where one of the most beloved TV shows was “The Great British Baking Show,” social media users and policy observers began debating what kind of pie they would like to be offered by surprise. Many said chocolate, while other responses included lemon, red velvet, and whipped cream cake.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Today’s reports of ‘ambush by cake’ should be taken seriously. If by a cake, exercise caution – even if your intentions seem benign. Keep a safe distance and, as loudly as possibly, sound the alarm, or phone the hotline 0800 CAKEALERT. pic.twitter.com/gU4Tz69KX0 —Matthew d’Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) January 25, 2022

Some, however, took the cake ambush more seriously and wondered what the country’s future would look like with a prime minister in charge who, according to his supporters, doesn’t even have control over his own birthday party.

“How can we trust a man who is ambushed by a birthday cake to take us to war in Ukraine?” asked an interlocutor on LBC Radio.

Coming home from Tuesday night’s widely watched interview, Newman took to Twitter to share a photograph of his dinner – which appeared to be vegetables, potatoes and fish.

“Just a little disappointed not to be #ammbushed with a cake when I got home,” joked the journalist.

To which one person replied: “Ambushed by a fish, apparently.”