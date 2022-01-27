Sydney Sweeney points out nudity scenes in her career that were ‘traumatic’: ‘I felt disgusting’

Known for her role as Cassie in ‘Euphoria’, actress Sydney Sweeney has garnered a lot of attention in the media and in Hollywood recently. However, in a new interview with the British newspaper The Independent, the blonde revealed that, unfortunately, her work was not always recognized.

In an outburst to the outlet, Sydney explained that despite the popularity of ‘Euphoria’, many people in the industry, particularly critics, didn’t take her seriously as an actress. The reason for this? The sex scenes in the production. “I am very proud of my work on ‘Euphoria’. I thought it was a great performance. But nobody talks about it because I got naked.” lamented.

She pointed out that people only started to pay attention to her skills on the small screen when she starred in other productions, in which sex scenes or nudity were not included. “I did ‘The White Lotus’ and suddenly the critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They ask, ‘Oh my God, what is she going to do next?’ I was like, ‘Didn’t you see that in ‘Euphoria’? Didn’t you see that in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?’ This is something that has been bothering me for a while.” confessed.

Sweeney stressed that, unfortunately, there are double standards when it comes to female and male nudity in Hollywood. “When a guy does a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets compliments. But the moment a girl does that, it’s completely different.” complained.

Sincerely, she reported that her experiences in other projects with such scenes were traumatic. “In some nude scenes from the past, I left the set wanting to go home, shower and scrub myself all over. I felt disgusting.” he said. “It happens when I don’t feel comfortable with my castmates, or the crew. When I feel like it’s not true to my character. It made me even more ashamed of my body and I didn’t feel like I could complain about it on sets.”, she said.

Fortunately, behind the scenes of the HBO drama, the situation was quite different, in large part because the actress felt comfortable with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. In addition to cutting nude scenes originally scripted for Cassie at the blonde’s request, the writer made sure to bring an intimacy coordinator to the set, to facilitate recording and ensure the safety of the actors.

“There are moments [na 2ª temporada] where Cassie is supposed to be shirtless and I say to Sam, ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary here.’ He said, ‘OK, we don’t need that,'” told Sydney. “I never felt like Sam pushed me or was trying to put a nude scene on an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” concluded.

New episodes of ‘Euphoria’ air Sundays on HBO at 11pm and are also available for streaming on HBO Max.