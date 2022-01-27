Sylvinho completes fifth longest unbeaten streak by a coach at Neo Qumica Arena; see list

On Tuesday, coach Sylvinho completed his 13th match without defeat at the Neo Química Arena, drawing 0-0 with Ferroviária, for the debut of the Campeonato Paulista. The number gives the alvinegro commander the fifth longest streak by a coach in the stadium’s history.

There are nine wins and four draws for the coach in the period, with 20 goals scored and eight goals conceded. The duel against Ferroviária was the first for a competition other than the Brazilian.

The series currently has:

Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – 01/25/2022 – Paulista 2022 Corinthians 1 x 1 Gremio – 12/05/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR – 11/28/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – 11/21/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – 11/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – 11/06/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – 11/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – 10/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – 10/05/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 09/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – 09/19/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth – 09/07/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

The last time he was defeated inside the alvinegra house was in a 3-1 setback for Flamengo, in Itaquera, still for the first round of the Brazilian Championship, in the last game before Giuliano’s debut – midfielder was the first reinforcement to debut with the coach.

The leader in the category is coach Tite, who went 27 games unbeaten at the venue between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016.. The Brazilian national team coach also has the fourth best mark on the list, with 15 matches, also obtained in 2015.

Mano Menezes and Fábio Carille appear in the relationships, almost obviously. Mano went 17 matches unbeaten in 2014 – he lost just one, in his debut, against Figueirense – while Carille reached the mark of 22 during the formidable streak of 2017.

Coaches with the longest undefeated series in the Arena

Tite – 27 games (2015/16) Fábio Carille – 22 games (2017) Mano Menezes – 17 games (2014) Tite – 15 games (2015) Sylvinho – 13 games (2021/22)

