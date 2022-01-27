Sylvinho talks about Corinthians’ current challenge and highlights individual characteristics of athletes

One of the main criticisms of Corinthians’ performance in the draw with Ferroviária last Tuesday night was the lack of creativity. For most fans and commentators, Timão acted in the same way as in 2021, relying on individual plays. So, coach Sylvinho spoke about the matter at a press conference after the match.

“Yes (it’s a challenge). And the opponents are decreasing the possibilities of our construction. Our challenge is this, yes, to be more creative offensively. It’s making the team have better mobility, good passing quality, an arrival inside the area, scoring more goals, crossings, finishing. It’s what we want. But on the other side there is an opponent who is there to stop you, so we cannot forget that”, declared the coach.

“We always count on the quality of the athlete in individual bids. In part of the first outing, in which we chose Du Queiroz as first and we have announced that we are going to try to take some steps to improve this outing. We understand that, during the game, Renato could reproduce and do as well, and then it optimized the entry of Paulinho on the field. The team also continued to grow. They are alternatives that are sought on the field to improve the quality of the game as a result of what the match presents”, he added.

In addition, the alvinegro commander was also asked if the team presented all the variations trained in front of the Araraquara team. In response, Sylvinho said that everything he had available at the time was used and highlighted the individual characteristics of the athletes that allowed changes and improvisations.

“No, part of everything we had foreseen and even on top of improvisations that the game could show us, we did it. Roger started on the outside, ended on the inside; Willian started on the left, goes to the right. They are characteristics of the athlete. We have Gustavo strong on the right. The GP enters on the right, ends on the left. Renato, as you mentioned, ends up as the first midfielder. These are variations that athletes allow us, because the characteristics are very good and can occupy more than one role.“, he said.

“We had the passing of the full-backs, both Fagner and Piton managed to pass and cross. We did everything we were able to do at the time. The volume was good, more possession, more arrivals, but we didn’t get the result. What was within reach or close to reach, using the athletes we had today, was used. But obviously thinking about growth for the next games”, he added.

Corinthians’ next appointment takes place this Sunday at 6:30 pm. At the Bruno José stadium, the Parque São Jorge club faces Santo André for the second round of the 2022 Campeonato Paulista.

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians x Ferroviria and Campeonato Paulista.