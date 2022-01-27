The ‘creepy’ spinning object found in the Milky Way by Australian scientists – 27/01/2022 – Science

Australian scientists say they have discovered an unknown spinning object in the Milky Way – and claim it is unlike anything seen before.

The object — first discovered by a college student — has been observed releasing a massive burst of energy for a full minute every 18 minutes.

Objects that pulse energy in the universe are often discovered. But scientists say something that “stays on” for a minute is very unusual.

The object was first discovered by Curtin University Honors student Tyrone O’Doherty in an inland region of Western Australia known as the Murchison Widefield Array, using a telescope and a new technique he developed.

O’Doherty was part of a team led by astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker of Curtin University’s division within the International Center for Research in Radio Astronomy (ICRAR).

“[Ele] was appearing and disappearing over the course of a few hours during our observations,” she said in an ICRAR press release about the discovery.

“That was completely unexpected. It was kind of scary for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

Objects that “turn on and off” in the Universe aren’t new to astronomers — they call them “transient.” But an object that stays on for a full minute is “really weird,” says ICRAR-Curtin astrophysicist Gemma Anderson, according to the statement.

ICRAR added that after combing through years of data, the team was able to establish that the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

It is speculated that the object could be a neutron star or a white dwarf — the term used for the remains of a collapsed star. However, much of the discovery remains a mystery.

“Further detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare single event or a vast new population we’ve never seen before,” said Hurley-Walker. “I’m looking forward to understanding this object and then extending the search to find out more.”