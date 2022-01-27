‘The More Life, the Better!’: Celina will betray Guilherme and bomb her wedding with Rose | come around

Guilherme hears Rose tell Tigrão that she wants to be with him
Rose surprises Guilherme by telling about her story with Neném
But if it’s up to Celina, they won’t succeed. All because Guilherme is going to ask his mother for a favor (for whoever):
“Please Mom! I just need you to go into my room, go into Rose’s bag and take the bug out of there. I don’t want anything else to get in the way of my marriage to Rose.”
Annoyed, Celina promises to do what her son asked. But will it really??? 🤔🤔
Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) takes the opportunity to try to separate Guilherme (Mateus Solano) from Rose (Bárbara Colen) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
At first, Celina will try to be a kind mother. Upon finding the wire in the daughter-in-law’s bag, the psychoanalyst will take the object with the intention of taking it out. But it won’t take long for “snake mode” to come back in full force:
“Rose will find this wire. And it will be the end of her marriage to my son! I’m sure Bill will still thank me!”
Celina disturbs Rose and Guilherme’s dinner
Rose (Bárbara Colen) finds a wire that Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) purposely left in her purse – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
To Guilherme’s despair, his mother’s strategy works. As Rose goes to her room, she finds the wire that her husband has placed among her belongings:
“But what’s that doing in my bag? There’s a chip here. What device is this? It looks like some kind of bug. Someone’s watching me!”
What will she do???
