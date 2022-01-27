The youngest billionaire in the world? 9-year-old boy poses in luxury cars and private jet – GQ

+



it can be said that Muhammed Awal Mustapha9 years old, is the real-life version of the character Richie Rich, immortalized by Macaulay Culkin in the 1994 movie “Riquinho”, the richest boy in the world.

Awal’s father, Nigerian celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, actually claims his son the title of “the world’s youngest billionaire” and if the boy’s Instagram profile pictures are any proof, Muhammed is indeed a strong contender for the crown. .

On Instagram, Muhammed Awal Mustapha boasts a luxury life with a mansion in Dubai and a fleet of luxury cars (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

For his more than 25,000 followers, Awal shows everything from his mansion in Dubai – a gift from his father on his son’s 6th birthday – to the luxury car fleet that includes a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari, to how the boy travel in comfort in your private jet.

Muhammed Awal Mustapha travels with class in a private jet (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Awal’s father, Ismailia Mustapha, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, where he flaunts his luxury life between Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mompha, as he is known on the social network, claims to have made his fortune with an exchange house he owns in Lagos.

Father of Muhammed Awal Mustapha, Ismailia Mustapha is a Nigerian celebrity who is now investigated for money laundering (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

In early January, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency began investigating Mompha on money laundering charges. Decreed to be held in custody until the trial, the web celebrity posted a bond of more than R$2.5 billion and was then released, according to the local press.