Tiago Abravanel breaks the rule and takes a harsh warning from the production

Tiago Abravanel tried to quench his curiosity and went wrong in the BBB 22. The grandson of Silvio Santos got a scolding from the production of Globo’s reality show when he moved part of the scenario this Wednesday (26).

The situation occurred while the leader was having lunch. At the venue, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and Tiago were present as guests of Douglas Silva. Curious, Patricia Abravanel’s nephew tried to open a refrigerator from the setting.

“What has, will be: Did you open it?”, he asked, as he was already opening the item. Upon noticing the brother’s attempt, the program’s staff immediately gave him a warning and asked him not to tamper with the attraction’s scenery.

“Attention, do not open, do not open!”, warned the production.

By taking the “call”, James soon walked away from the item immediately. Though crestfallen, he was amused by the situation. Douglas Silva burst out laughing, imitating the voice of the “big boss”. Afterwards, they continued with lunch, which included white rice and sweet potato escondidinho with jerky.

Tiago says that Naiara is a dick face

During the dawn of this Wednesday (26), a group of brothers formed by Tiago Abravanel, Jessilane, Naiara Azevedo and Linn da Quebrada started talking about gossip in the Grunge Room.

On the occasion, the grandson of Silvio Santos said that he likes to gossip. He then confessed that he’s been holding back during confinement so he doesn’t talk too much. “I love gossip, love”, admitted Cintia Abravanel’s son.

“Everyone knows”, joked Jessilane. “I even said in my interview with Brazil: ‘I’m a gossip’. Here I am holding on“, declared the actor and singer.

Naiara Azevedo also commented on the subject and claimed not to like it. “I don’t like gossip, but I’m curious”, said the artist. “Here I am discovering myself as a gossip”, said Linn.

Tiago burst out laughing with the subject and stated that anyone who says they don’t like gossip lies. “Here I’m fine holding back because I’m a gossip. Baby, who doesn’t like gossip? It’s a lie”, he said. “I don’t, but if you tell me I’ll listen”, pointed out Naiara.

“Hey, Naiara, you’re very cocky”, released Tiago Abravanel, jokingly. “In addition to being a gossip, she is a liar”, added Linn. “Will I find out on the BBB that I’m a gossip?”, commented Naiara. “Being a gossip is one thing. Liking gossip is another.”, ended the heir of SBT.