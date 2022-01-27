Tiago Abravanel gets ‘scolding’ from the production when messing with the set

During leader Douglas Silva’s lunch on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), which featured Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel as guests, Silvio Santos’ grandson ended up getting a “call” from the production when he tried to open a refrigerator in the location scenery.

“What has, will be: Did you open it?”, asked the actor and singer, opening the item. Then the production of the reality show warned him:

Attention, do not open, do not open! Production of ‘BBB 22’

Upon hearing, Tiago walked away, crestfallen and enjoying the situation, and Douglas Silva burst out laughing, imitating the production’s voice.

Then the brothers followed in the meal, which featured edible flowers on the menu.

BBB 22: Douglas Silva bursts out laughing after Tiago Abravanel gets scolded by the production Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

