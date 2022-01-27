Tiago delivers caresses and rotten between Scooby and Paulo André · TV News

Tiago Abravanel decided to expose details of the friendship between Pedro Scooby and Paulo André Camilo at BBB 22 (Globo). This Wednesday (26), the actor said that his colleagues from the Camarote had already exchanged moments of caressing and starred in rotten situations, such as sharing gases.

“This one, they don’t stop fighting all day, they fart in each other’s faces, they have no idea. But the name of it is love, they say it’s love”, Abravanel commented during Live do Líder, a new dynamic of reality. .

In the live broadcast, the leader Douglas Silva had ten minutes to present his vision on the period in which he commanded the house. However, he preferred to show family photos and leave messages for confinement partners.

Silvio Santos’ grandson tried to save the entertainment and, in the end, presented the live for a few moments. In addition to the revelations about the members of Camarote, the artist looked for a job for Lucas Bissoli: “This one is a heartthrob. He looks at a camera, an eyebrow comes out of nowhere”.

“It’s a lot of learning with these guys”, said the medical student, and the actor continued: “Look at this! TV Globo, TV Globo! Look at this next soap opera there”.

