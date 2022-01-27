Tonga volcano eruption was hundreds of times stronger than Hiroshima’s atomic bomb

NASA researchers began studying the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano in 2015. The idea was to understand details about the formation of the surface of Mars from the behavior of this volcanic island. Consequently, scientists were ready to act when its eruption took place on January 15, 2022.

Based on the strength of the rock, height of the plume of smoke released into the atmosphere, among other factors, the researchers were able to estimate the amount of energy released in the eruption.

The number, released by NASA’s Earth Observatory, equates to something between 4 and 18 megatons of TNT. By comparison, this is a few hundred times stronger than the explosion resulting from the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, by the US during World War II — estimated at 13 to 15 kilotons.

Even so, this still cannot be described as the most potent eruption of all. The Krakatoa volcano, for example, released about 200 megatons of energy when it erupted in 1883.

In any case, the Tonga eruption had catastrophic effects. The event generated tsunami waves of up to 15 meters, in addition to spewing volcanic material to a height of 40 kilometers. Three deaths were reported, several islands in the archipelago were left without communication and hundreds of homes were destroyed. in these satellite imagesit is possible to see the consequences of the phenomenon.

The entire population of Tonga, which is around 100,000 people, is being impacted by food shortages and lack of drinking water, as these resources have been rendered useless by the ash. Now, Japanese, New Zealand and Australian defense forces are providing emergency relief.

So far, the country was free from Covid-19. Because of this, health protocols are being followed even more rigidly, to avoid contamination of places.

The impacts were not restricted to Tonga’s approximately 170 islands. In fact, the sound of the eruption could be heard in Alaska, more than 9,000 kilometers away. In addition, two bathers drowned in Peru due to the huge waves that formed after the episode.