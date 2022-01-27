Tonico humiliates Luísa and takes a beating from Dominique · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will pick a fight with Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) by humiliating Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Suspicious of the involvement of the countess of Barral in the fire at the newspaper, the villain will make serious accusations against her, but the teenager will surprise him and give him a beating to defend his mother in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Days after the fire, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will find a cameo in the destroyed place and will suspect that the jewel belongs to Dom Pedro 2º’s (Selton Mello) lover. The crook will then go after her and offend her in various ways as if she had planned the crime because he had blackmailed the couple.

Dominique will hear the politician of the “cracks” alter with her mother and will come to defend her. “Shut up! If you say one more word…”, the boy will threaten. “What are you going to do? Son of a scoundrel”, the evil one will retort, very mockingly.

The young man will go up to Tonico and punch him. Dolores’ ex-husband (Daphne Bozaski) will even threaten to fight back, but will end up taking another hit. The villain will grow on top of the boy, and Luisa will point a gun at him. “Out of my house. Street”, will order the countess. “It won’t stay like this,” promises the bandit.

Who set the newspaper on fire?

Despite denying the crime, Luísa will really be to blame for the fire. This Friday (28), a flashback will show the noblewoman launching a fireball at O ​​Berro in the middle of the night and then fleeing with the help of a coachman.

“I’m not proud of what I did. But I didn’t see any other way out. It all happened because of me”, the aristocrat will confess to her lover.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.