Tonico pays for crimes by being shot at the end of Nos Tempos do Imperador TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will begin to pay for his crimes in the next chapters of In the Emperor’s Times. Cornered, the deputy will kidnap Dominique (Guilherme Cabral), but will be shot after being chased during the escape. He will be shot in the hand, and his hostage will be able to escape unharmed in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The antagonist will lose his mind after an ugly argument with Pedro (Selton Mello). After discovering that the deputy has made an alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), the sovereign will challenge him. During the confusion, Tonico will be able to point a gun at the Emperor.

He will not have the courage to kill the nobleman and will leave Quinta da Boa Vista with Dominique as a hostage. The villain will end up being followed by someone mysterious and shot in the hand. Shot, he will release Luísa’s son (Mariana Ximenes) and lose his advantage.

The young man will run to his mother, and Tonico will get closer and closer to being arrested. In addition, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will have handed over a manuscript made by Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) to the authorities. Before dying, the journalist wrote details of the ex-boss’s plots in his book.

In the Emperor’s Times is in the final stretch. The telenovela will end on February 4, with the last chapter being resubmitted the following day. Next, Globo will premiere Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.