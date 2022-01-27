Tough election in Portugal projects government with an expiration date, says professor – 01/26/2022 – Mundo

Less than a week away from the legislative elections in Portugal, scheduled for Sunday (30), polls of intention to vote show an uncertain scenario. For the first time, two polls showed a slight advantage to the largest opposition party, the center-right PSD (Social Democratic Party).

The difference in relation to the Socialist Party, less than 1 percentage point and still within the margin of error, signals a scenario of difficult post-election alliances to govern the country. For António Costa Pinto, coordinator of the Institute of Social Sciences at the University of Lisbon, the most likely scenario is still a victory for the socialists, in power since 2015, but by a small margin.

With the deterioration of Prime Minister António Costa’s relations with his former partners on the left –PCP (Portuguese Communist Party) and Bloco de Esquerda—, the solution may be an understanding with the center-right. This resource, however, would eventually result in “a term government”, in the opinion of the professor, who spoke with correspondents from the Foreign Press Association in Portugal.

Known for his moderate and central positions, the leader of the PSD, Rui Rio, was notable for making possible, in the last two years, proposals from the socialist Executive. With him in charge of the Social Democrats, the party voted in favor of almost two-thirds of the government’s proposals in the last legislature.

For Costa Pinto, the considered position of the main name of the opposition makes difficult the socialist strategy of trying to work with the electorate’s fear about the rise of the right and an eventual return of the austerity policies implemented after the international financial rescue of 2011.

“Whether the socialists or the social democrats win, the truth is that Chega will probably become indispensable to the right for the formation of any government”, says Costa Pinto, referring to the far-right party that, according to polls, could become the third largest Portuguese political force.

The party and its current deputy – André Ventura, who came in third in the last presidential elections – accumulate controversial proposals, such as chemical castration of pedophiles and the return of the death penalty, in addition to accusations of discrimination against ethnic and social minorities.

What did the Socialist Party do wrong to lose the comfortable lead it had in the polls? Formally, technically, nothing went wrong. The Socialist Party government responded to the fundamentals of the pandemic situation with positive indicators. From the point of view of vaccination, also [o país já tem mais de 90% da população completamente vacinada]. In terms of economic indicators, it managed to provide social support to sectors in crisis. From the point of view of unemployment, Portugal currently has a rate of 6.3%, which means that we are close to full employment.

What then can explain the fall? There are subjective factors that count a lot in Portugal. It should not be forgotten that in the country there is a very significant number of voters who do not see themselves on the left-right scale. It is less fixed in supporting political parties. Several things also happened. First, there were six years of socialist rule. The opposition is now less divided. Rui Rio, as the main center-right leader, presents himself to these elections with the party already more united, with a greater probability of winning the elections or being an alternative to the government.

Rio also has an image of moderation, so even the PS campaign, based on warning of the threat from the right, has less capacity to work. There is an ambiguous character in the PS’s electoral campaign, sometimes saying that it will make agreements on the left and stigmatizing the right, sometimes stigmatizing its former partners on the left. The Socialist Party is in difficulties in this election campaign.

How have voters in left? Voters of the Communist Party, Left Bloc and Socialist Party liked these parliamentary agreements. We are observing that the speech of the socialists of calling for a huge increase in their votes as a way of punishing the former partners on the left [por terem reprovado o Orçamento e provocado eleições antecipadas]is only partially successful.

Apparently, the Left Bloc will be punished by the left electorate, but this is not enough to make the Socialist Party grow electorally. In 2019, with the best possible situation for the PS in power, the socialists had 36% of the votes [sem conseguir chegar à maioria absoluta].

What is the most likely government scenario today after the elections? The most credible hypothesis, if the Socialist Party wins these elections by 2 or 3 percentage points, will be for the PS to form a minority government and to have, as in the past, the Social Democratic Party abstaining from the viability of a government. It will obviously be a term government, because at the slightest political opportunity the right will not hesitate to try to bring forward elections to come to power.

If the PSD wins, it will try to form a coalition government with the Liberal Initiative and CDS [mais à direita], eventually trying, contrary to what they say, a parliamentary agreement with Chega. It would be unstable and harshly opposed. These are the two most likely hypotheses, but it seems that if António Costa takes first place, he will try to return to negotiations first with the Left Bloc and the Communist Party.

What should happen to Chega, the far-right party? In the last elections, Chega consolidated itself in the Portuguese political fabric. in municipal lawsuits [em setembro de 2021], has already had a satisfactory result and in the legislative ones it will probably have around 5% or 6%. The big question, and this is what is most important from a symbolic point of view, is whether Chega becomes the third party in the Portuguese party system. The truth is that in these elections, whoever wins, Chega will probably become indispensable to the right for the formation of any government.

The Portuguese electoral system makes it difficult for small parties to elect deputies in inland constituencies, but in and near large metropolises they have a chance. In large constituencies, with 1.3%, you can already have a deputy, in Lisbon or Porto.