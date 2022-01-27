Toyota presents new Sequoia with 443 hp hybrid engine

If by Brazilian standards the Toyota SW4 is already considered a large SUV, what about the new generation of Sequoia? Derived from the Tundra pickup, which is a rival to the RAM 1500, the new generation of the gigantic SUV arrives with a 443 hp hybrid engine and a lot of technology.

The replacement came at a good time, as the current Sequoia available at Toyota dealerships in the USA was launched in 2008. The new model takes all the best from the Hilux’s bigger sister in an even more luxurious and refined package – especially in the Capstone version.

All versions are equipped with an i-Force Max 3.5 V6 biturbo petrol engine connected to an electric one. Together, they deliver 443 hp and 80.5 kgfm of torque. It’s an improvement of 57 hp and 25 kgfm over the old 5.7 V8 that the SUV used. Toyota did not reveal consumption data, but promises a giant improvement compared to the 5.5 km / l that the old generation did in the city.

This powerhouse is managed by a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Being derived from a pickup truck, the gigantic SUV is built in body under chassis. Toyota offers variable adaptive suspension and rear height adjustable by air suspension.

ready for adventure

While the old generation only fulfilled the role of being a huge SUV in Toyota’s portfolio, the new Sequoia wants to reach different audiences. Therefore, the brand offers the TRD Sport kit for the entry-level SR5 version. With it, the SUV gains 20-inch wheels, Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD springs. Inside, there are aluminum and red accents.

With the TRD Off-road package, there are reinforced springs and dampers, a locking rear differential, 18-inch wheels and some electronics. Among them, the highlight is the Crawl Control that acts at low speeds like an autopilot, allowing the driver to focus only on the steering wheel.

But for those who want some serious off-roading with the SW4’s big sibling SUV, the TRD Pro version is the choice. With it, Sequoia gains all off-road electronic controls, including Crawl Control, descent assistant, terrain selector, locking rear differential, Fox shock absorbers and springs, 18-inch wheels and a distinctive look with an exclusive grille.

plenty of space

With the capacity to carry up to eight passengers, the Toyota Sequoia has a truly refined interior. All versions are equipped with a 14-inch multimedia center and digital instrument panel. There is SoftTex leather option from the entry version. As of Limited, Sequoia has an individual second row option.

Among the treats are heating and cooling for the first two rows of seats, induction cell phone charger, large panoramic sunroof, head-up display, JBL sound system with 14 speakers and electrically adjustable rear row.

Prices have not yet been released and there is no possibility of selling the Toyota Sequoia in Brazil for now. If it were sold here, its price would easily be above half a million reais.

