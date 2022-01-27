TSE defines division of free party advertising for political parties in the first semester | Politics

In all, there will be 305 minutes of propaganda divided between 23 parties. Subtitles such as PT, MDB, PL and PSDB will have access to the longest exposure time: 20 minutes and 40 insertions for each party (see details below).

The so-called “dwarf” parties will not have access to free party screenings. The “dwarfs” are those with little representation in Congress.

Legends such as Rede Sustentabilidade, founded by former senator Marina Silva, and PRTB, a party to which Vice President Hamilton Mourão is affiliated, did not meet the criteria required by the Electoral Court (see the full list below).

To be entitled to free party propaganda, the TSE took into account, among other factors, the number of deputies that the party elected in the 2018 elections. The Court requires a minimum percentage of votes to include subtitles in broadcast chains.

The programs, shown on radio and television, will be broadcast in the first half of this year and aim to publicize the main actions and positions of the parties and encourage party affiliation. It is not yet about the advertisements for the election campaign, which only starts in the two months before the election, in October.

Natuza Nery, on government allies in the elections: ‘There are some very thorny terrain for Bolsonaro’

The realization of free party propaganda is the subject of constant debates in Congress. In 2017, the measure became extinct. In 2019, Congress approved the return of party propaganda, but President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the proposal.

Last year, deputies and senators approved the measure again and, earlier this year, Bolsonaro sanctioned the project, which allowed the return of advertising on the national chain. There will be no tax compensation to broadcasters that will broadcast the program – the text approved by Congress provided for this counterpart, which ended up vetoed by the president.

Here’s how the time distribution between the parties was:

20 minutes and 40 inserts:

DEM

MDB

PDT

PL

PP

PSB

PSD

PSDB

PSL

EN

Republicans

10 minutes and 20 inserts

PCdoB

We can

PSOL

PTB

Solidarity

5 minutes and 10 inserts:

Forward

New

patriots

Citizenship (formerly PPS)

PROS

PSC

PV

Parties without access to TV time

In the ordinance, the TSE also listed the parties that, because they do not meet the requirements, will not have access to free party propaganda. Are they:

Christian Democracy (DC)

Brazilian Communist Party (PCB)

Workers’ Cause Party (PCO)

Brazilian Women’s Party (PMB)

National Mobilization Party (PMN)

Brazilian Labor Renewal Party (PRTB)

Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU)

Christian Labor Party (PTC)

Sustainability Network (Network)

Popular Unit (UP)