‘Two cows, disgusting, naughty’ · TV News

Slovenia Marques opened up his rancidity for Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves on the morning of this Wednesday (26) after discovering that he received two snakes in the BBB 22’s keridometer. when asked by Barbara Heck who she thinks may have sent the negative emojis.

Slovenia’s distrust, however, was not confirmed, as Rodrigo Mussi confessed to Natália that he was responsible for the discord emoji. “I gave Eslô a snake, bro, he says what he thinks to his face! He keeps hiding. I don’t know if she looks like that, she keeps saying ‘oh, I don’t like this person’. Here, but go there and talk! man! Don’t keep talking to others”, said the brother to the model while the two declared war on the Marketing student.

“I wonder who gave me a snake?”, asked Slovenia when looking at the keridometer. “Those damn snakes!”, he added. “Now you decide if you are a pit viper, a rattlesnake or a poisonous snake”, joked Vinicius. “I’m extremely poisonous, but I only use poison to defend myself,” he countered.

“Hi, guys! Pleasure, snake!”, fired the sister when she arrived at the gym and told the gossip to Tiago Abravanel, Maria, Laís, Lucas and Rodrigo, who preferred to remain silent instead of assuming the feat. “The one who’s about to bite and sting!” she sneered.

In the sequence, already in the room, Eliezer asked about the snake emoji she received: “Was that snake you took as a joke or for real?”. “It was real. And don’t look at me because I’m very poisonous. I’m ready to sting people”, replied the model.

“I think it’s Jessi or Nat. The rest, I talk to everyone, fine. I think it’s more likely Jessi gave it to me. Natália, I didn’t vote for her. Their opinions to me are insignificant. let them go!” he declared.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, Jessilane was surprised by the keridometer: “Wow! Slovenia received two snakes”, he said.

Check out snippets of that moment in the videos below and some reactions from the web.

Brunna: “Who did you get snake from?”

Slovenia: “Guess who? From the two filthy sluts” Who was she talking about? 👀🔥 Earlier, Rodrigo told Natália that he gave the emoji to his sister.#BBB22pic.twitter.com/xV45CKNfnm — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 26, 2022

slovenia warning not to look at her because she is poisonous and ready to bite pic.twitter.com/IPt823XHOO — be (@bedovigor) January 26, 2022

Jessi is surprised to see that Eslô received two emojis from 🐍 and comments with Vyni:

“Our! Slovenia received two snakes.” Our girl is still sensible and denying with her actions any fake news that comes out here.#TeamJessi 🎥 TV Globo/BBB/Globoplay pic.twitter.com/XCPDkr0UMW — Jessilane Alves 🧬 (@a_jessilane) January 26, 2022

For me a good player is the one who says nothing man, whoever intrigues behind is weak, Rodrigo is one, slovenia too #BBB22 — TeamDouglas 🎲 TeamMaria 🐍 Scooby and Abravaninho (@TTeammaria) January 26, 2022

Slovenian fans saying that “vaca”, “naughty” and “disgusting” are part of the northeastern accent, it’s like Babu’s fans saying that “faggot” is part of the carioca accent. — gab (@unusualperry) January 26, 2022

Slovenia yesterday: “WOW BUT I’M GOING TO SLAUGHTER THEM, I’M HERE ALREADY”

Her today: “I don’t know who gave me a charge”

And the best thing is that it wasn’t even Jessi who gave it lkkkkkk #BBB22https://t.co/84LRN0ogwN — Isabele Ricardo 🏄💌 (@IsabeleRicardo2) January 26, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: