Ukraine crisis forces US to review foreign policy priorities – 01/27/2022

Since taking office as President of the United States, Joe Biden has systematically reinforced the commitment to counter the foreign policy that took place during the administration of his predecessor.

Trumpism was marked, in the international field, by an intense appeal to nationalism and protectionism, by a short-term view, by the insistent use of economic mechanisms as instruments of political bargaining and, above all, by a strong criticism of the liberal order, often accompanied by the desire to review commitments made by the United States. The idea was to maintain tough negotiations in a context of high unpredictability, with the objective of “increasing the return on US investment”.

Despite occasional achievements, the price was progressive isolation from the United States and the creation of power vacuums that quickly began to be disputed by other powers. The North Americans undermined, on their own, its leadership and opened space for new dependency networks to be stimulated around the world.

Aware of this, Biden took over the White House proposing a restoration of the US presence and the multilateral agenda, as well as a rapprochement with more traditional allies. At the same time, he restored a moralistic discourse, an old acquaintance of US foreign policy, supported mainly by the dissemination of certain ideas and worldviews.

Biden has since tried to “set the agenda” of international politics. It does this by seeking to name guidelines on which mobilizations will take place, such as choosing, for example, the environment and democracy as priority issues that countries need to address.

Despite this, he makes these moves with little luck and under very unfavorable circumstances. In some fields, his government has raised expectations, without being able to make concrete changes. In others, it faces implementation difficulties. Above all, and once again, as in so many others in North American history, the liberal agenda, focused on the diffusion of values ​​and beliefs, seems to collide with the realistic agenda, predominantly determined by the logic of the most obvious geopolitical interests, such as territories and resources. power materials. This is what is happening now in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

An armed confrontation in the region was not in Biden’s plans, who is still trying to exorcise legacy from previous governments, such as the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Again, as during the Obama administration, the geopolitical chess move, however, forces the United States to look at Asia-Pacific differently than its leaders want.

An interesting thermometer of how the current crisis is redesigning the logic of priorities of US diplomacy, and forcing the US to change its course, is on the State Department’s own official web pages. Since Antony Blinken took office as head of the portfolio, and throughout 2020, the Secretary of State’s Instagram posts revolve, overwhelmingly, around themes originally dear to the Biden administration. They talk about controlling the pandemic, vaccines and mobilizing around the WHO consortium; talk about climate challenges and the green agenda; talk about democracy, human rights, diversity (mainly gender and racial); talk about multilateralism, with a strong focus on the UN system, the G20 and regional arrangements; in addition to dedicating much of the space to highlight the importance of bilateral exchanges with countries considered key in different parts of the world, including the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. There is no predominance of security issues, even in view of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Russia is mentioned occasionally, but usually within the context of defending previously mentioned issues, such as involving freedoms, for example.

From January 7, 2022 onwards, however, a new editorial line seems to take over the State Department page on that platform. Every previous agenda becomes minuscule in the face of the protagonism of the situation involving NATO and Russia. The United States began to speak there, intensively and harshly, no longer about promoting a liberal agenda of diffuse transnational challenges, but about sovereignty and territorial integrity, with direct attacks and positions such as: “Crimea belongs to Ukraine “.

We know Biden is only reinforcing old rivalries. We have already talked in this column about the long trajectory of instability in the relations between the two countries and how this, for a long time, points to a deterioration even in this administration. We have also already explained what are the objects of dispute in the case of Ukraine in particular. We know that a government is made up of active agendas and passive agendas, those that demand a response, even when they were out of plans. By acknowledging all this, we do not intend to close the issue or imply that “everything changes” for Biden in the face of current tension. These are important issues and debates that, of course, need to be carried out with acuity and detachment.

However, one thing seems clear: the crisis we are now following is more than just glittering. It has to do with the progressive difficulty of the United States, as hegemony, in controlling the dynamics and narratives of the international game. Again, it is the circumstances of multipolarity colonizing the will of the superpower.