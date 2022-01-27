Ukrainian woman with 3 children wields rifle in apartment to fight Russian troops

One A 52-year-old woman with three children is becoming one of the symbols of tension between Russia and Ukraine on social media., who are on the brink of war. A large number of Russian soldiers (approximately 100,000) and armored vehicles are stationed at various points on the Ukrainian border.

Mariana Zhaglo, who presents herself as a marketing researcher, was interviewed this week by the British newspaper “The Times”. wielding a huge sniper rifle in front of the kitchen window of your apartment in Kiev (Ukraine), she said she is willing to do whatever it takes to defend her country.

The Ukrainian set up a sentry post in the kitchen, arming himself with a Zbroyar Z-15 rifle (Ukrainian version of the American AR-15), helmet and camouflage gear as he joins tens of thousands of civilians preparing in a defense force for the impending invasion of Vladimir Putin.

“This is our land. I’m going to start shooting”, she said in the case of dealing with invading Russian forces. “If the time comes, we will fight for Kiev; We will fight to protect our city. If there is a need to start shooting, I will start shooting”, he added.

Mariana’s rifle is common in hunts carried out by compatriots.

“But I’ve never hunted in my life. I bought this weapon after overhearing some soldiers discussing which was the best”, he explained.

The Ukrainian spent the equivalent of R$ 7 thousand with the Zbroyar Z-15, according to the report. But the investment was greater: she also took a sniper course (sniper) and acquired other equipment, such as a bipod, a telescopic sight and a silencer, to ensure she could be as lethal as possible.

This would be Mariana Zhaglo, according to Russian websites, in a military uniform Photo: Reproduction

A spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the story told by The Times “fake news”, reported the Tass news agency.

“Her uniform is British. More fake news about militants”, said Maria Zakharova. According to her, Mariana is a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, an important arm of the local army, created to protect vulnerable borders.

understand the crisis

The resentment of the Ukrainians towards the Russians is old. It goes back to the paltry help provided by Moscow after World War II, at the height of the famine that swept through the country, then a Soviet republic, and the bad management during the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Even independent, Ukraine remained in Russia’s sphere of direct influence. The turning point came in 2013, when a massive movement against Russian political control began to steer Kiev towards the European Union.

Recently, weapons were acquired by Ukraine from the US and several European Union countries. Even so, they are still considered to be no match for repelling a Russian invasion.

The main reason behind the tensions is the Minsk agreement signed after the invasion of Crimea by Moscow forces. The Russians do not accept any process that could lead Ukraine to join the European Union or NATO. That would make the Russians treat Ukraine’s move as a serious threat to their national security.

Since 2014, the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, areas of the division with Russia known as the Donbas, have been under the control of Moscow-backed separatists. Russian forces are also present in the area, which Kiev calls “temporarily occupied territories”. Russia refutes this appellation.

Despite the sanctions with which the US threatens Russia, consensus in the European Union is far from being reached, as the bloc is highly dependent on Russian gas.