‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Thaiane is accused of theft and humiliated in a cosmetics store with Lara | come around

Lara (Andréia Horta) and Thaiane (Georgina Castro) are becoming great friends in “A Place in the Sun”, and to keep the look up to date, the two are going to buy cosmetics together. What they didn’t count, in this Thursday’s chapter (27), is that the innocent exit will become a nightmare: Thaiane will be accused of stealing an item from the premises by a suspicious security guard.
It all starts when, after paying the bill, Lara will leave nearby to buy a last minute item. Noca’s bastard granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will start putting the makeup she’s acquired in her backpack and will be abruptly interrupted by a security guard:
“I’m not finding anything: I saw it. I saw you packing things in your bag.”
“Yes, I kept the product because I didn’t have the bag, but… It’s all paid for”, Thaiane retorts.
Not believing the cook, he will press the girl against the wall! What tension! 😨
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Lara (Andréia Horta) will defend Thaiane — Photo: TV Globo
Thaiane left her family in Minas Gerais to come to Rio de Janeiro looking for Noca. Without revealing her true identity, she is working at grandma’s restaurant and thus ended up approaching Lara.
In the next chapters, Thaiane will be encouraged by Ravi (Juan Paiva) to tell the truth. Will it happen? Will she give herself to Dona Noca?
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Noca (Marieta Severo) has a connection with Thaiane’s past — Photo: TV Globo
27 Jan
Thursday
Inacia despairs over Joy’s death. Ravi promises Inacia to take care of Yasmin. Breno is bothered by Ilana talking about the couple’s daughter’s issues with Gabriela. Helena takes Mel to sleep at Paco’s girlfriend’s house, at her daughter’s request. Ilana and Breno argue, and the producer decides to kick her husband out of the house. Paco and Helena discover that Mel lied to them. Nicole is disconcerted when Paco enters her house to take Mel away. Cecília finds out about Breno’s separation from Rebeca. Cecilia visits Breno.
