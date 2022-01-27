Uncharted versions on PS5 and PS4 Pro are compared

Digital Foundry shared a video comparing the PS5 and PS4 Pro versions of Uncharted. Scenes sync the same moments between games and highlight enhanced features for the next generation.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has three configuration options. In Fidelity mode, games run at 4K and 30 FPS; in Performance mode, the frame rate is 60 per second at 1440p resolution; Performance Mode+ runs at 120 FPS and 1080p.

Of course, Fidelity mode exudes a richly detailed look with shadows, contrasts and vivid colors. However, the Performance mode is also not far behind and favors smoother gameplay.

Uncharted on PS5: is it worth it?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a must-have title for anyone who hasn’t tried the adventures on PlayStation 4 and is a good choice for longtime fans. Enhanced games for the PlayStation 5 add an extra sparkle to the experience.

In our review, you can check out the pluses and minuses of the collection on PS5. Take the opportunity to know the first notes attributed to the collection by the specialized media.

Eager to replay these classics on PlayStation 5? What are your expectations?