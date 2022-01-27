understand the reason for the giant queue

Hundreds of Curitibans line up around the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Alto da Glória, to buy tickets for the concert by singer Harry Edward Styles, 27, a former member of the band One Direction.

The presentation will be at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, in Curitiba, on December 10, but the fans have been since Sunday (23), waiting for the opening of the box office. The promise is that the sale at the box office will start from 12 pm this Wednesday (26).

Tickets will be sold online from 10 am. The Briton announced that he will be in the capital of Paraná through social networks. The queue is over 800 people.

Fans have been lining up since Sunday (23). Photo: Eliandro Santana/Band B.

Ticket prices range from R$235 (the cheapest) to R$860. The queue this morning reached Rua Mauá. Styles will pass through São Paulo, on December 6th; Rio de Janeiro, on December 8; and in Curitiba, on December 10, at Pedreira Paulo Leminski.

In both sales openings, tickets will be available at 10 am online (www.eventim.com.br/harrystyles) and at noon at the official box office. In Curitiba, the sale will take place at the box office 1 of the Couto Pereira Stadium.

The fan Stephany Gabriele said that she arrived early, because in other shows the ticket sold out in five minutes.

“I’m here because I’m a big fan of his. I’ve been in line since midnight, I think we’re guaranteed, because it goes to number 500. I’m going to Rio to see another member of One Direction. Tickets are selling out fast for all the shows,” said a fan to the Banda B report.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His eponymous debut solo album became one of the world’s ten best-selling albums for the year and had the biggest first week sales by a male artist in history.

Fans arrived early to secure tickets for the December concert. Photo: Eliandro Santana/Banda B>

The second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, becoming Harry’s second number-one album in the US. and made chart history, generating the biggest sales week for a UK solo artist since Nielsen Music began releasing sales data in 1991.

Since launching his solo career, he has won prestigious accolades, i.e.including two BRIT awards, a Grammy, an Ivor Novello Award, an American Music Award and many others around the world, as well as being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

