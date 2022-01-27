Understand why participants wear clocks at home · TV News

The use of a watch by BBB 22 participants left netizens intrigued. On the morning of this Wednesday (26), all the brothers took the X-ray in the confessional with the device on their wrist, and were even caught in some moments of the day when they continued with the object. But after all, is it a watch or not?

To the TV newsGlobo explained that the object is a heart rate monitor, similar to the pressure gauges used by athletes in physical activities.

“The device used is only for physical monitoring of participants. And, as can be seen by everyone on pay-per-view and Globoplay, participants do not have access to any information through the device that, like the Feed’s cell phone, has its functions disabled”, justified the broadcaster.

Director JB Oliveira, Boninho, also took to social media to tell his followers the reason for the watch. “Just like our cell phone is for internal use only, locked. It doesn’t have any connection. As we were happy and confident with cell phone use, we went for this new device. It’s off for them all the time. But we monitor for our game: sleep time, heart and other measurements”, he argued.

Although the detail has become a subject this week, the brothers have had the monitor on their wrists since the beginning of the reality show. At times, they kept the “watch” during lunch, at the pool, at the gym, among other activities.

The accessory is still responsible for indicating their heartbeats during the wall — those numbers that appear below the images of the confined, as shown in the photo below:

Natália Deodato on the day of the wall at BBB 22

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

