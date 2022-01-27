Unidentified Space Object Found in Earth’s Galactic Backyard

posted on 01/27/2022 06:00



(credit: ICRAR/Disclosure)

A space object unlike anything astronomers know about has been identified by scientists in Australia. Seen during a radio wave mapping, the new element stays luminous longer than stars, as well as releasing a giant burst of energy three times an hour. Details about this astronomical novelty were presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Nature.

Tyrone O’Doherty, a student at Curtin University in Germany, was using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope at the Murchison Radio Astronomy Observatory in Western Australia when he came across something strange. “It’s exciting that the element I found last year has become such a peculiar object. The MWA’s wide field of view and extreme sensitivity are perfect for scanning the entire sky and detecting the unexpected.”

During initial analyses, the student and colleagues believed it was a celestial body that flashed on and off frequently in the sky. Objects with this characteristic are not new to astronomers, who call them transient. But the great differential of the element perceived by O’Doherty was the fact that it remained lit for up to a minute, a time considered long. The intense brightness and reduced size, being smaller than the Sun, also caught the team’s attention.

Gradually, it was discovered that the object was emitting highly polarized radio waves, suggesting the existence of an extremely strong magnetic field around it. “This element was appearing and disappearing frequently during our observations, which allowed us to further identify these nuances and map these very unique features,” explains Natasha Hurley-Walker, a researcher at the International Center for Research in Radio Astronomy at Curtin University, at Australia.

Study leader Hurley-Walker tells how the team reacted to the unexpected finding. “It was kind of scary for us astronomers because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that. And it’s really close to us — about 4,000 light-years away. It’s in our galactic backyard,” he adds.

theoretical forecast

According to the researcher, the initial observations reveal that the object may correspond to an element already considered by specialists in the area, the ultralong period magnetar, but, until then, never observed. “It would be a type of slowly rotating neutron star that we theoretically predict to exist,” he details. “Somehow it’s converting magnetic energy into radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before.”

The investigators intend to continue monitoring the object and do not rule out the possibility of other similar elements in space. “Further detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare single event or a vast new population that we had never noticed before,” says Hurley-Walker. “Luckily, there are a number of extremely advanced telescopes that can help us in this search and help clarify this question.”