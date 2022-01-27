Unimed opens the first 24-hour Children’s Emergency Room in Parnaíba | SOS Unimed

Unimed Teresina, in partnership with the traditional Hospital Marques Basto, opens in Parnaíba the first 24-hour Emergency Care for Children in the city. The service unit will be for cases of pediatric urgency and emergency for children up to 12 years old.
The Children’s PA is located in the center of Parnaíba. — Photo: Ascom Unimed Teresina
In the PA Infantil de Parnaíba, the beneficiaries will have availability of laboratory tests and diagnostic imaging 24 hours, of urgency and emergency, in addition to a nursing team specialized in child care. The medical care of clinical urgencies and emergencies in pediatrics will be carried out by a team of pediatricians and clinicians.
With the inauguration, Unimed Teresina reinforces its commitment to taking care of people, with a special focus on children. The Children’s PA will be located at Av. Presidente Vargas, 816, in downtown Parnaíba. The opening will take place on the 29th of January.
Hospital Unimed Primavera
Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)
Unimed Islets Unit
Technical Director: Dr. Alberto Monteiro (CRM-PI 3032)