Unimed recommends to the network the suspension of elective surgeries in RN – 01/27/2022 – News

Private hospitals in the capital of Potiguar have registered a significant increase in the occupancy rate of their critical beds for covid-19, given the advance of the Ômicron variant in Rio Grande do Norte. Rio Grande Hospital today has 100% of critical beds destined for covid. Unimed recommended to the entire accredited network the suspension of elective surgeries due to the increase in demand related to covid-19.

Alex Regis Unimed saw an increase in demand for service in the accredited network. Number of people served jumped from 6 to 12 thousand in 7 days

Unimed informed, through its Communications Office, that “due to the increase in demand, Unimed Natal is recommending to cooperative members and customers the postponement of elective surgeries, safeguarding oncological and cardiac surgeries, these other issues”. Unimed communicated internally to the cooperative members last Wednesday (26).

The weekly average of attendances in the Unimed network was 6 thousand. Last week, that number jumped to 12,000 calls in 7 days. In addition, 15 days ago there were 17 patients hospitalized and today there are 70. The data are related to all visits, but according to Unimed Natal “there is a high percentage of respiratory syndromes”. According to the cooperative, there is also a lack of supplies for PCR tests.

According to Fernando Pinto, director-president of Unimed Natal, for cases of respiratory syndromes and covid-19, 4 adult ICU beds (one occupied) and 4 pediatric ICU beds (one occupied) are available. There is the possibility of doubling the availability of pediatric ICU beds. Still in the HU, 12 infirmary/apartment beds are available (6 occupied) with the possibility of reaching 39. rear. This will happen when we reach a level that suggests bottlenecks in the network. That’s why we monitor hospitalizations and outpatient visits daily”, he pointed out.

In view of this scenario, on January 12, Unimed Natal resumed the activities of the Reference Center, on Av. Gastão Mariz, Nova Parnamirim. The reopening, after 5 months of inactivity, expanded attendance. Instead of receiving cases exclusively of suspected covid-19, the space started to receive all respiratory syndromes. There have been 1,700 calls since then only for respiratory syndromes.

big River

In the case of Hospital Rio Grande, which currently has 17 critical beds for covid, all are occupied. At Unimed Hospital, the situation is different: there are 8 ICU beds for cases of respiratory syndromes and covid-19, two of which are occupied, that is, a capacity of 25%. However, the accredited network offers more places and has 21 inpatients in the ICU.

Hospital Rio Grande also has 15 semi-intensive beds for cases of covid-19 and respiratory syndromes with 65% occupancy. Regarding on-site care, an increase of approximately 100% was recorded in the number of people who seek the HRG emergency room per day. The daily average was equivalent to 200 people, but Rio Grande started to serve around 400, with a peak of 470 people in 24 hours. “This is the biggest moment with Ômicron. We have 22 inpatients with respiratory symptoms between critical and non-critical beds. However, the peak of hospitalization at Hospital Rio Grande took place in 2020, in the first wave of the pandemic, when we had 77 patients hospitalized, between critical and non-critical beds ”, they inform in a note.

According to the general management, for the moment there are no expansion plans despite the 78% reduction in critical covid-19 beds. What there are are internal processes of restructuring flows so that there is the greatest possible isolation of respiratory symptomatic patients, favoring the placement of these patients in specific beds and floors with the least possible contact between symptomatic patients of respiratory syndromes and others with different pathologies, minimizing thus horizontal contamination.

Patients have difficulties in care