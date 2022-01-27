Unimed recommends to the network the suspension of elective surgeries in RN – 01/27/2022 – News

Private hospitals in the capital of Potiguar have registered a significant increase in the occupancy rate of their critical beds for covid-19, given the advance of the Ômicron variant in Rio Grande do Norte. Rio Grande Hospital today has 100% of critical beds destined for covid. Unimed recommended to the entire accredited network the suspension of elective surgeries due to the increase in demand related to covid-19.
Unimed informed, through its Communications Office, that “due to the increase in demand, Unimed Natal is recommending to cooperative members and customers the postponement of elective surgeries, safeguarding oncological and cardiac surgeries, these other issues”. Unimed communicated internally to the cooperative members last Wednesday (26).
The weekly average of attendances in the Unimed network was 6 thousand. Last week, that number jumped to 12,000 calls in 7 days. In addition, 15 days ago there were 17 patients hospitalized and today there are 70. The data are related to all visits, but according to Unimed Natal “there is a high percentage of respiratory syndromes”. According to the cooperative, there is also a lack of supplies for PCR tests.
According to Fernando Pinto, director-president of Unimed Natal, for cases of respiratory syndromes and covid-19, 4 adult ICU beds (one occupied) and 4 pediatric ICU beds (one occupied) are available. There is the possibility of doubling the availability of pediatric ICU beds. Still in the HU, 12 infirmary/apartment beds are available (6 occupied) with the possibility of reaching 39. rear. This will happen when we reach a level that suggests bottlenecks in the network. That’s why we monitor hospitalizations and outpatient visits daily”, he pointed out.
In view of this scenario, on January 12, Unimed Natal resumed the activities of the Reference Center, on Av. Gastão Mariz, Nova Parnamirim. The reopening, after 5 months of inactivity, expanded attendance. Instead of receiving cases exclusively of suspected covid-19, the space started to receive all respiratory syndromes. There have been 1,700 calls since then only for respiratory syndromes.
big River
In the case of Hospital Rio Grande, which currently has 17 critical beds for covid, all are occupied. At Unimed Hospital, the situation is different: there are 8 ICU beds for cases of respiratory syndromes and covid-19, two of which are occupied, that is, a capacity of 25%. However, the accredited network offers more places and has 21 inpatients in the ICU.
Hospital Rio Grande also has 15 semi-intensive beds for cases of covid-19 and respiratory syndromes with 65% occupancy. Regarding on-site care, an increase of approximately 100% was recorded in the number of people who seek the HRG emergency room per day. The daily average was equivalent to 200 people, but Rio Grande started to serve around 400, with a peak of 470 people in 24 hours. “This is the biggest moment with Ômicron. We have 22 inpatients with respiratory symptoms between critical and non-critical beds. However, the peak of hospitalization at Hospital Rio Grande took place in 2020, in the first wave of the pandemic, when we had 77 patients hospitalized, between critical and non-critical beds ”, they inform in a note.
According to the general management, for the moment there are no expansion plans despite the 78% reduction in critical covid-19 beds. What there are are internal processes of restructuring flows so that there is the greatest possible isolation of respiratory symptomatic patients, favoring the placement of these patients in specific beds and floors with the least possible contact between symptomatic patients of respiratory syndromes and others with different pathologies, minimizing thus horizontal contamination.
Patients have difficulties in care
Juliana Lima started to feel symptoms of covid-19 on January 16 and confirmation of the diagnosis came three days later. “At first, I felt a discomfort in my throat, but that’s all. On Monday, I started coughing, feeling sore throat and body limp. The next day. I had a fever I went to a pharmacy to get the test but there were no more cards. I also tried in a lab but I couldn’t. It was then that I tried to make an appointment by phone, but it was very difficult to find a place and I was referred to another laboratory that has a drive”, he reports.
After much searching, Juliana was able to perform the test after waiting 3 hours for care. Soon after, she looked for an otolaryngologist from her health plan and was treated at first with flu symptoms. At the end of the day, the positive result for the new coronavirus came. “I went back to the doctor with the test results and did a blood test, found that in addition to covid I had a bacterial infection and almost had to be hospitalized. The medications were enough but it was a scare, my total protein dropped a lot. I have already redone the covid test with 10 days of symptoms and it was negative, but I am treating the infection and I will return to the doctor on Thursday to see if I am cured and to be discharged”.
The report also spoke with a nurse who works on the front line against covid-19 and was recently removed from work for testing positive for the disease. The professional preferred not to be identified but reported difficulties in the work environment. It also estimated that of symptomatic patients who sought care in the past two weeks, more than half are confirmed to have Covid-19. “These are people who went to public and private events, had contact with several people and became positive. Some got the vaccine, some didn’t, and we see cases of all ages.”
“We deal daily with more than 500 patients coming in, all overcrowded. All patients who come in, pass through us, whether for surgery, pain treatment, clinical treatment, etc. That way, all the overhead is on us. We are daily with colleagues getting sick and without receiving any support for it. We have even more overload because those who stay end up having to meet the demands of those who got sick”, he says.
Infectologist Marise Reis analyzes the moment lived and guides the population to the necessary care. “We are, once again, in a critical situation with regard to our ability to care for people who need beds for hospitalization. That’s the big concern. Patients who have mild forms will miss work, will not be able to attend public environments, but they are not at risk of dying. The problem is a serious patient who will need inpatient beds, which will soon be lacking. When we analyze the Regula RN, there are already more people in the queue than available ICU beds”, he says.
“The first necessary care is to update the vaccination card. Anyone who took the first dose and still hasn’t taken the second, runs to make sure. Who took the second and didn’t take the third, run to get the booster dose. The individuals who need to be hospitalized are exactly those who either did not take the complete vaccination schedule or were not vaccinated. Another important point is if you have any flu symptoms, don’t leave the house, don’t go to work and don’t frequent public places. In the current context, if you have a flu symptom, it must be covid and if you don’t pay attention to this, you can contaminate more people “, he concludes.