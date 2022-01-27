Unusual encounter helped Rita Cadillac overcome depression: ‘From beyond’

Dancer Rita Cadillac, 67, revisited a troubled period in her personal and professional trajectory in an interview with Luciana Liviero’s YouTube channel.

The eternal muse of “Programa do Chacrinha” revealed that she faced a depressive crisis in the 2000s, when she starred in pornographic films for the production company Brasileirinhas. According to her, the crisis was only overcome thanks to an unusual episode.

“When I made the adult films, I ended up getting really depressed. I was going to Cuiabá to do a show and a lady, who was sitting next to me, noticed that I was very sad. And I can’t hide it, I was very sad that day “, recalled Rita.

That’s when the stranger revealed to him that she was suffering from terminal cancer. “She said, ‘don’t be sad! You have to be sad if it was something as serious as mine. Every time you’re really sad, you hold this ring and think about me, you’ll get over it,'” Rita reported. , adding that she still has the ring that the lady gave her.

“From that day, I never took this ring off my finger and if you ask me who the person is, I don’t know. You know those things that seem from the beyond? When I have any fear, I press this ring against me and overcome “, assured the ex-chacreta.