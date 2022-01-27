US economy picks up speed in Q4, records best growth since 1984 in 2021 | Economy

The US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, the strongest performance since 1984, the Commerce Department said on Thursday (27) in its preliminary estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). By 2020, GDP had contracted by 3.4%, the biggest drop in 74 years.

In the last quarter of 2021, the Gross Domestic Product increased at an annualized rate of 6.9%, also in the preliminary estimate, after a growth pace of 2.3% in the third quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth of 5.5%. Estimates ranged from 3.4% to 7%.

2 of 2 US GDP — Photo: Economy g1 US GDP — Photo: Economy g1

US economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter as companies replenished depleted inventories to meet strong demand for goods, helping US activity post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021.

Last year’s growth was fueled by massive fiscal stimulus as well as very low interest rates. The momentum, however, appears to have slowed in December amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by the Ômicron variant, which has contributed to slashing spending and disrupting activity at factories and service companies.

Last year’s robust growth helps the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, reinforce its direction for raising rates in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday after a two-day monetary policy meeting that “the economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support” and that “in soon it will be appropriate to raise” interest.

Last year’s strong rebound in growth may offer some cheer to President Joe Biden, whose popularity has waned amid a stalled domestic economic agenda after the US Congress failed to pass his $1.75 trillion investment bill.

Investment in inventories accounted for most of the expansion in US GDP growth in the fourth quarter. Companies had suffered from a reduction in inventories since the beginning of 2021. Spending shifted from services to goods during the pandemic, generating a “boom” in demand that put pressure on supply chains.

Growth in the last quarter was also driven by a jump in consumer spending in October, before slowing considerably as Omicron spread across the country. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, has been hampered by shortages of vehicles and other goods. Global chip shortages are affecting production.

Reducing household purchasing power, with inflation well above the Fed’s 2% target, also weighed on consumer spending at the end of the fourth quarter.

The outbreak of coronavirus infections with the Ômicron variant has also impacted the job market, although this is expected to be temporary. Employers are desperate for workers, with 10.6 million open US jobs at the end of November.