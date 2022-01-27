US Embassy in Ukraine advises citizens to leave the country immediately

Country fears Russian military action; US predicts attack in mid-February

JOHN THYS / AFP Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she did not know whether President Vladimir Putin had made a decision on the matter.



the embassy of United States in Kiev this Wednesday, 26, advised American citizens to leave the Ukraine without delay. The country is going through a moment of tension with the Russia. “The US Embassy asks US citizens to consider leaving now. The security situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable due to the growing threat of Russian military action and could deteriorate without warning,” he declared. The United States estimates that Russia could use military force against Ukraine between now and mid-February. On Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she did not know if the president Vladimir Putin made a decision about it. “I don’t know what goes through President Putin’s head. There’s only one person who knows, and that’s President Putin himself,” he said during a virtual participation at Yalta European Strategy, a forum for reflection on “Ukraine’s European future.” “I think even the people around him don’t know what he’s going to do in the end,” he said.

*With information from AFP