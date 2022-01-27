US rejects Russian request to bar Ukraine from NATO

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on US rejects Russian request to bar Ukraine from NATO 6 Views

Antony Blinken in profile and with a serious face

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

‘It remains for Russia to decide how to respond,’ said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. ‘We’re ready anyway’

The United States has rejected a demand by Russia to bar Ukraine’s eventual entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday presented this and other decisions in a formal response to Russia’s proposals to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Blinken made no concessions, but said he was offering Moscow “a serious diplomatic path if Russia chooses to do so”.

A Russian minister said his country would study Blinken’s response, delivered in coordination with NATO.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Eric Clapton Believes Covid Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Musician resonated theory of “mass hypnosis”, not recognized by Psychology Openly against the anti-covid vaccines, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved