US rejects Russia’s request to bar Ukraine from NATO | World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday presented this and other decisions in a formal response to Russia’s proposals to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Blinken made no concessions, but said he was offering Moscow “a serious diplomatic path, should Russia choose to do so.”

A Russian minister said his country would study Blinken’s response, delivered in coordination with NATO.

Russia had submitted a written list of its concerns about the expansion of the NATO military alliance and related security issues. Among them was a requirement for the organization to exclude Ukraine and other countries from joining the alliance.

Ukraine is considered a “partner country” but not a member of NATO. This means that there is an understanding that the country could join the alliance at some point in the future.

In recent weeks, Russia has been amassing large numbers of troops on the border with Ukraine, which Western countries interpret as preparation for a possible invasion. Russia denies this.

Blinken said the US response made its “fundamental principles” clear, including defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and its right to choose to be part of security alliances such as NATO.

“There should be no doubt about the seriousness of our purposes when it comes to diplomacy, and we are acting with equal focus and strength to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and prepare a swift and united response to further Russian hostilities,” the secretary of state said.

“It remains for Russia to decide how to respond,” he added. “We’re ready anyway.”

Blinken added that the US had sent three shipments of military “assistance” this week – including Javelin missiles and anti-armor weaponry, along with hundreds of tons of ammunition and equipment.

The US secretary also denied any disagreement between the US and its European allies. NATO, he said, has prepared its own set of proposals that “fully reinforce our (US proposals) and vice versa.”

But the formal US response will not be made public.

“Diplomacy is more likely to succeed if we make room for confidential conversations,” said Blinken.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance document was also delivered to Moscow. He said that while he was willing to listen to Russia’s concerns, he argued that all nations have the right to choose their own security strategies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, however, said earlier on Wednesday that Stoltenberg had “lost touch with reality” when asked about NATO increasing its presence near Russia’s borders.

“You know, I stopped seeing his statements a long time ago,” Lavrov told media in the Russian parliament.

2 of 2 A Ukrainian anti-missile system in action — Photo: Reuters/BBC A Ukrainian anti-missile system in action (Photo: Reuters/BBC)

Separately, diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to the old ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, a country where Russian-backed rebels have seized part of the territory, in the eastern region of Donbas.

All four nations continue to support the ceasefire “regardless of differences on other issues” related to the 2015 Minsk accords, said a statement published by the French presidency.

Kremlin deputy chief of staff Dmitri Kozak characterized the eight-hour talks in Paris as “not simple.” The group is due to meet again in two weeks in Berlin.