Vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 continues this Thursday (27) and Friday (28)

The Primary Care Sector in Immunizations, of the Municipal Health Department, discloses the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 for children. The application will take place on January 27 and 28, at the Ministro Edmundo Lins Municipal School.

On Thursday, 27, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, girls aged 11 years old receive the 1st dose. Then, from 18:30 to 20:00, it will be the turn of the 11-year-old boys.

On Friday, 28, from 17:00 to 18:30, it will be the turn of the 10-year-old girls to receive the first dose. Then, from 18:30 to 20:00, 10-year-old boys will be vaccinated.

For vaccination, it will be necessary to present: identity document with CPF or SUS card of the child; proof of residence in Viçosa of the person responsible. It will also be necessary to present the child’s vaccination card, since for vaccination against Covid-19, the minimum interval of 15 days for other vaccines must be preserved. The check will be carried out on site.

If the biological parents cannot accompany the child, it will be necessary to present the disclaimer filled in by the legal guardian, available on the PMV website.

The Ministro Edmundo Lins Municipal School is located at Avenida Santa Rita, 337, downtown. Access will be through the side of the school unit. The Immunization Sector emphasizes that the choice of time is to make it easier for parents or guardians who work to monitor their child’s vaccination.

Source: Viçosa City Hall