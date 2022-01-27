Vasco wins Volta Redonda, in his debut at Carioca, with Pec highlighted

If the Vasco fan is still suspicious after a frustrating 2021 and without access to the Brasileirão Serie A, at least in the first match of the season the business card was positive. Imposing at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium (RJ), Cruz-Maltino beat the home owner Volta Redonda 4-2 — with an outstanding performance by Gabriel Pec — and started the Carioca Championship on the right foot.

The young striker Pec scored a beautiful goal and gave a beautiful assist to Nenê’s. The debutant Raniel, ex-Santos, left his as well as the silver of the house Juninho. Pedrinho and Dilsinho did it for Voltaço.

Next Saturday (29), at 9 pm, Vasco welcomes Boavista, in São Januário, for the second round. Volta Redonda welcomes Flamengo at Raulino de Oliveira at 6pm on the same day.

Goal to give Raniel morale

Coming from stints in Santos and São Paulo, Raniel couldn’t start his era at Vasco better. Playing with shirt 9, the player scored a typical striker goal, testing down. The goal was important to boost the attacker’s morale.

The best – Gabriel Pec

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The young striker of Vasco took the opportunity very well. He would start on the bench, but last weekend Vitinho was injured, coach Zé Ricardo decided to call him and the home silversmith did not disappoint. He scored a great goal to open the scoring and a play, with the right to pedal, to assist Nenê’s goal. If the fan has patience, the youngster can bear fruit for Cruz-Maltino.

The worst – Weverton

The right-back — who came from Red Bull Bragantino — did not make a good debut for Vasco. Although he participated in the play of the first goal, he lost many silly balls and made a wrong retreat that resulted in the penalty for Volta Redonda, who was converted by Pedrinho.

Volta Redonda’s performance

Volta Redonda even started the match very well, but seemed to feel the goals a lot. Especially after the second one, made by Raniel. At the end of the first half, he still started a possible reaction with a penalty goal, but right at the beginning of the final stage came the cold shower with Juninho’s goal, which disarmed the team’s morale once and for all. Midfielder Pedrinho, shirt 10, was the best on the field for Voltaço.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco started the game in a dispersed way. In the first ten minutes, he was dominated. However, little by little he began to enjoy the game and built his dominance. With Bruno Nazário and, mainly, Gabriel Pec inspired by the wingers, Cruz-Maltino was arriving until they started to line up their goals.

Vasco’s heating

Vasco debuts new shirt sponsor

Vasco debuted the club’s new sponsor on his shirt. This is the energy company “Vrauu Energy Drink”, whose ambassador and poster boy is the star Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The brand is showing on the lower back bar.

DATASHEET:

ROUND BACK 2 x 4 VASCO

Place: Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Date and time: 01/26/2022 (Wednesday), at 7pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: Carioca Championship

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa

Auxiliaries: Luiz Claudio Regazone and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira Esposito

Yellow cards: Davison, Pedrinho, Tinga (VOL); Bruno Nazario, Thiago Rodrigues (VAS)

goals: Gabriel Pec, 9 minutes into the first half (VAS); Raniel, 31 minutes into the first half (VAS); Nenê, at 41 minutes of the first half (VAS); Pedrinho, at 46 minutes of the first half (VOL); Juninho, 2 minutes into the second half (VAS); Dilsinho, 17 minutes into the second half (VOL)

ROUND ROUND: Vinicius Dias; Iury (Pedro Thomaz), Davison, Dilsinho and Luiz Paulo; Muniz (Júlio Amorim), Tinga, Caio Vitor (Hugo Cabral) and MV; Pedrinho (Natan) and Lelê (Mattos). Technician: Neto Colucci.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Anderson Conceição, Ulisses and Edimar; Yuri (Riquelme), Juninho, Nenê, Bruno Nazário (Isaque) and Gabriel Pec (Laranjeira); Raniel (Figueiredo). Technician: Zé Ricardo.